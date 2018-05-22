Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Moody’s Analytics : Drives Financial Services Innovation in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 09:31am CEST

Innovation is accelerating. How financial institutions are adapting – and the new technology they’re using to do it – was the focus of the recent Moody’s Analytics Innovation Summit in London. The growing role of artificial intelligence and collaborative development in fintech innovation were two of the main topics highlighted at the conference held by Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence.

Keith Berry, Executive Director of the Moody’s Analytics Emerging Business Unit (EBU), kicked off the event by explaining how the company approaches innovation. He emphasized the importance not only of collaborating with startups, but doing so in mutually beneficial ways. The EBU leads the efforts of Moody’s Analytics to better understand and adapt to an environment characterized by widespread, technology-driven change.

“Moody’s Analytics believes strongly in the value that comes from working with startups,” said Mr. Berry. “With their agility and unique expertise, these new firms help us get the most out of our existing data and resources as we build new solutions. In turn, our business partners can learn from our expertise and gain insight from our customers.”

The CEOs of several of these startups delivered “lightning pitches”: brief explanations of their offerings and how they collaborate with financial institutions on next-generation solutions. These companies include:

Ashit Talukder, Head of Artificial Intelligence at Moody’s Analytics, and Cristina Pieretti, Managing Director for Strategy and Innovation, discussed the rapidly expanding role of artificial intelligence in the financial services industry. They also previewed a new Moody’s Analytics project bringing artificial intelligence to financial spreading.

“It is clear that artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the financial services industry,” said Mr. Talukder. “It is our view that the impact from this technology will continue to grow exponentially. The future of AI is promising.”

Ms. Pieretti spoke about the progress Moody’s Analytics is making on its solutions driven by AI. “We are making significant inroads with AI to develop solutions that help our clients make better decisions, faster. Our automated spreading initiative is an example of how we can enable clients to automate their low-value tasks and make their workflows more productive and consistent.”

Moody’s Analytics holds Innovation Summits in cities around the world. Visit moodysanalytics.com for details about upcoming events.

Click here to follow the Moody’s Analytics Emerging Business Unit on LinkedIn.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
09:31aMOODY&RSQUO;S ANALYTICS : Drives Financial Services Innovation in Europe
BU
05:00aMOODY&RSQUO;S ANALYTICS : Earns Accreditation by Malaysia’s Finance Accred..
BU
05/20MOODY : S&P Issue Positive Financial Ratings
AQ
05/19MOODY : Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating to Bourbon County School District, KY's Lease..
AQ
05/19MOODY : Asia electronics sector vulnerable to US-China trade row - Moody's
AQ
05/18MOODY'S CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17MOODY : Analytics Helps Lenders Make Smarter, Faster Decisions with Enhanced Cre..
AQ
05/16MOODY : Fixed exchange rates risky for Pakistan's plummeting foreign reserves, s..
AQ
05/15MOODY'S : PH vulnerable to climate risks
AQ
05/15MOODY : Investors Service positive on Citadele Bank's outlook
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/17Is It Time For Precious Metals Equities?  What About Barrick? 
05/16Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q1 2018 Update 
05/1017 Upcoming Dividend Increases 
04/30Moody's Corporation 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/28Moody's (MCO) CEO Ray McDaniel on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 690 M
EBIT 2018 2 080 M
Net income 2018 1 427 M
Debt 2018 3 549 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 23,83
P/E ratio 2019 21,41
EV / Sales 2018 7,82x
EV / Sales 2019 7,22x
Capitalization 33 107 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MCO | US6153691059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 177 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry K. McKinnell Chairman
Michael S. Crimmins Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Tony Stoupas Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Basil L. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION16.88%33 107
S&P GLOBAL INC0.00%49 672
RELX-6.87%44 344
RELX N.V.-4.36%44 196
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-8.76%27 774
EXPERIAN GROUP11.22%22 331
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.