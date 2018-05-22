Moody’s Analytics : Drives Financial Services Innovation in Europe

Innovation is accelerating. How financial institutions are adapting –
and the new technology they’re using to do it – was the focus of the
recent Moody’s Analytics Innovation Summit in London. The growing role
of artificial intelligence and collaborative development in fintech
innovation were two of the main topics highlighted at the conference
held by Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence.
Keith Berry, Executive Director of the Moody’s Analytics Emerging
Business Unit (EBU), kicked off the event by explaining how the company
approaches innovation. He emphasized the importance not only of
collaborating with startups, but doing so in mutually beneficial ways.
The EBU leads the efforts of Moody’s Analytics to better understand and
adapt to an environment characterized by widespread, technology-driven
change.
“Moody’s Analytics believes strongly in the value that comes from
working with startups,” said Mr. Berry. “With their agility and unique
expertise, these new firms help us get the most out of our existing data
and resources as we build new solutions. In turn, our business partners
can learn from our expertise and gain insight from our customers.”
The CEOs of several of these startups delivered “lightning pitches”:
brief explanations of their offerings and how they collaborate with
financial institutions on next-generation solutions. These companies
include:
Ashit Talukder, Head of Artificial Intelligence at Moody’s Analytics,
and Cristina Pieretti, Managing Director for Strategy and Innovation,
discussed the rapidly expanding role of artificial intelligence in the
financial services industry. They also previewed a new Moody’s Analytics
project bringing artificial intelligence to financial spreading.
“It is clear that artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the
financial services industry,” said Mr. Talukder. “It is our view that
the impact from this technology will continue to grow exponentially. The
future of AI is promising.”
Ms. Pieretti spoke about the progress Moody’s Analytics is making on its
solutions driven by AI. “We are making significant inroads with AI to
develop solutions that help our clients make better decisions, faster.
Our automated spreading initiative is an example of how we can enable
clients to automate their low-value tasks and make their workflows more
productive and consistent.”
Moody’s Analytics holds Innovation Summits in cities around the world.
Visit moodysanalytics.com
for details about upcoming events.
Click
here to follow the Moody’s Analytics Emerging Business Unit on
LinkedIn.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools
supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency, and risk management
objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk,
expansive information resources, and innovative application of
technology helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an
evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading
solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional
services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands
of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of
our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.
Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). MCO
reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900
people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further
information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005484/en/