MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO)

MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/21 10:03:40 pm
175.09 USD   +1.49%
05:00aMOODY&RSQUO;S A : Earns Accreditation by Malaysia’s Finance Ac..
BU
05/18MOODY'S CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/15MOODY'S : PH vulnerable to climate risks
AQ
News 
News Summary

Moody’s Analytics : Earns Accreditation by Malaysia’s Finance Accreditation Agency

0
05/22/2018 | 05:00am CEST

Moody’s Analytics, a leading financial intelligence and learning solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its certification program in corporate and commercial credit (“Certificate in Commercial Credit,” or “CICC”) has been accredited by Malaysia’s Finance Accreditation Agency (FAA).

The FAA accreditation signifies that the Moody’s Analytics CICC program has met the rigorous standards set by the FAA for training courses in Malaysia. This accreditation underscores the relevance of the program to the financial services industry and its alignment with the Central Bank of Malaysia’s credit proficiency objectives.

“We are very pleased to add the Moody’s Analytics Certificate in Commercial Credit program to our portfolio of accredited learning programs,” said Khairul Nizam, CEO of FAA. “The accreditation was accorded following thorough quality assessment and assurance processes based on international best practices and FAA’s globally-benchmarked standards for learning program structure and content.”

The CICC program is uniquely designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the principles and practices of modern commercial lending. The program captures the most essential building blocks of credit decisioning and offers specialized modules in timely topics such as problem loan identification and management, and responsible lending. The curriculum is delivered entirely online, using an interactive and responsive interface.

“We are honored to receive FAA accreditation for our Certificate in Commercial Credit,” said Ari Lehavi, Global Head of Moody’s Analytics Learning Solutions. “Thousands of banking professionals around the world have enhanced their professional skills with this curriculum and we look forward to delivering the same support to the banking community in Malaysia.”

The FAA accreditation comes on the heels of similar approvals granted by Singapore’s Institute of Banking and Finance and The Reserve Bank of India.

Click here to learn more about Moody’s Analytics Learning Solutions and Certifications.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.

About Finance Accreditation Agency

Supported by Central Bank of Malaysia and Securities Commission Malaysia, FAA has been established to raise the standards and quality of professional learning and development in the financial services industry. As an independent quality assurance and accreditation body, FAA supports the industry’s human capital development aims of highly-skilled and internationally-mobile professionals. Backed by technical committees of financial experts, professionals and leading academics from major financial centers around the world, FAA promotes the highest global standards in learning and development.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 690 M
EBIT 2018 2 080 M
Net income 2018 1 427 M
Debt 2018 3 549 M
Yield 2018 1,03%
P/E ratio 2018 23,48
P/E ratio 2019 21,10
EV / Sales 2018 7,78x
EV / Sales 2019 7,18x
Capitalization 32 919 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MCO | US6153691059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 177 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry K. McKinnell Chairman
Michael S. Crimmins Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Tony Stoupas Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Basil L. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION16.88%32 919
S&P GLOBAL INC0.00%49 672
RELX-6.87%44 344
RELX N.V.-4.36%44 196
THOMSON REUTERS CORP-8.76%27 774
EXPERIAN GROUP11.22%22 331
