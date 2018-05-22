Moody’s Analytics : Earns Accreditation by Malaysia’s Finance Accreditation Agency

Moody’s Analytics, a leading financial intelligence and learning
solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its certification
program in corporate and commercial credit (“Certificate in
Commercial Credit,” or “CICC”) has been accredited by Malaysia’s Finance
Accreditation Agency (FAA).
The FAA accreditation signifies that the Moody’s Analytics CICC program
has met the rigorous standards set by the FAA for training courses in
Malaysia. This accreditation underscores the relevance of the program to
the financial services industry and its alignment with the Central Bank
of Malaysia’s credit proficiency objectives.
“We are very pleased to add the Moody’s Analytics Certificate in
Commercial Credit program to our portfolio of accredited learning
programs,” said Khairul Nizam, CEO of FAA. “The accreditation was
accorded following thorough quality assessment and assurance processes
based on international best practices and FAA’s globally-benchmarked
standards for learning program structure and content.”
The CICC program is uniquely designed to provide a comprehensive
understanding of the principles and practices of modern commercial
lending. The program captures the most essential building blocks of
credit decisioning and offers specialized modules in timely topics such
as problem loan identification and management, and responsible lending.
The curriculum is delivered entirely online, using an interactive and
responsive interface.
“We are honored to receive FAA accreditation for our Certificate in
Commercial Credit,” said Ari Lehavi, Global Head of Moody’s Analytics
Learning Solutions. “Thousands of banking professionals around the world
have enhanced their professional skills with this curriculum and we look
forward to delivering the same support to the banking community in
Malaysia.”
The FAA accreditation comes on the heels of similar approvals granted by
Singapore’s Institute of Banking and Finance and The Reserve Bank of
India.
Click
here to learn more about Moody’s Analytics Learning Solutions and
Certifications.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools
supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency and risk management
objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk,
expansive information resources, and innovative application of
technology helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an
evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading
solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional
services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands
of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of
our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.
Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). MCO
reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900
people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further
information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.
About Finance Accreditation Agency
Supported by Central Bank of Malaysia and Securities Commission
Malaysia, FAA
has been established to raise the standards and quality of professional
learning and development in the financial services industry. As an
independent quality assurance and accreditation body, FAA supports the
industry’s human capital development aims of highly-skilled and
internationally-mobile professionals. Backed by technical committees of
financial experts, professionals and leading academics from major
financial centers around the world, FAA promotes the highest global
standards in learning and development.
