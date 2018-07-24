Moody’s Analytics : Partners with Paxata to Enable Self-Service Data Preparation for Financial Institutions

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, has
enhanced its data capabilities by partnering with Paxata, a leader in
data preparation. Through this partnership, Moody’s Analytics now offers
financial institutions a self-service data preparation functionality to
help them turn raw data into ready information instantaneously.
The Paxata data preparation platform integrates seamlessly with the
Moody’s Analytics regulatory
technology suite of solutions, including our on-premise, cloud, and
software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. It requires no coding or
scripting, and works across a company’s entire data set, giving business
users trusted and confident results for their business analytics.
“Our decision to work with Paxata was driven by the holistic, responsive
nature of their platform and the depth of user interaction it affords,”
said Yann Delacourt, Director of Product Management at Moody’s
Analytics. “We understand that accurate, up-to-date, and correctly
formatted data is central to effective enterprise risk management. Our
solutions already contain extensive data quality management tools for
consolidation, results calculation, and reporting to ensure high-quality
data standards. The integration of Paxata’s data preparation platform
within the Moody’s Analytics suite of regulatory solutions will enable
users to take greater control of this data step.”
“We are delighted that Moody’s Analytics has selected our data
preparation tool to enhance its suite of regulatory technology
solutions,” said Chris Maddox, Co-founder and SVP Business Development
and Alliances at Paxata. “As data volumes within financial institutions
continue to increase, there is a growing need for companies to gather,
profile, and prepare data across the business. Our self-service,
scalable platform enables enterprises to intelligently and rapidly
transform raw data into trusted insights.”
Click
here to learn more about Moody’s Analytics regulatory technology and
SaaS solutions.
Click
here to learn more about PartnerAlliance, the Moody’s Analytics
global partner program.
Click
here to learn more about Paxata.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools
supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency, and risk management
objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk,
expansive information resources, and innovative application of
technology helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an
evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading
solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional
services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands
of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of
our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.
Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO).
MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately
11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries.
Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.
About Paxata
Paxata is the pioneer in empowering all business consumers to
intelligently transform raw data into ready information, instantly with
an enterprise-grade, self-service, scalable, intelligent platform. Our
Adaptive Information Platform weaves data into an information fabric
from any source, any cloud, or any enterprise to create trusted
information. With Paxata, business consumers use clicks, not code, to
achieve results in minutes, not months. Companies around the globe rely
on Paxata to get smart about information at the speed of thought.
Paxata is headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices in New
York, Ohio, Washington DC, and Singapore. Visit www.paxata.com.
