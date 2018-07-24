Log in
MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO)

MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/23 10:02:03 pm
186.12 USD   +0.38%
12:07pMOODY&RSQUO;S A : Partners with Paxata to Enable Self-Service Data P..
BU
07/20MOODY : Illinois' rating up
AQ
07/19MOODY : gives Illinois finances a 'stable' outlook
AQ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Moody’s Analytics : Partners with Paxata to Enable Self-Service Data Preparation for Financial Institutions

07/24/2018 | 12:07pm CEST

Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, has enhanced its data capabilities by partnering with Paxata, a leader in data preparation. Through this partnership, Moody’s Analytics now offers financial institutions a self-service data preparation functionality to help them turn raw data into ready information instantaneously.

The Paxata data preparation platform integrates seamlessly with the Moody’s Analytics regulatory technology suite of solutions, including our on-premise, cloud, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. It requires no coding or scripting, and works across a company’s entire data set, giving business users trusted and confident results for their business analytics.

“Our decision to work with Paxata was driven by the holistic, responsive nature of their platform and the depth of user interaction it affords,” said Yann Delacourt, Director of Product Management at Moody’s Analytics. “We understand that accurate, up-to-date, and correctly formatted data is central to effective enterprise risk management. Our solutions already contain extensive data quality management tools for consolidation, results calculation, and reporting to ensure high-quality data standards. The integration of Paxata’s data preparation platform within the Moody’s Analytics suite of regulatory solutions will enable users to take greater control of this data step.”

“We are delighted that Moody’s Analytics has selected our data preparation tool to enhance its suite of regulatory technology solutions,” said Chris Maddox, Co-founder and SVP Business Development and Alliances at Paxata. “As data volumes within financial institutions continue to increase, there is a growing need for companies to gather, profile, and prepare data across the business. Our self-service, scalable platform enables enterprises to intelligently and rapidly transform raw data into trusted insights.”

Click here to learn more about Moody’s Analytics regulatory technology and SaaS solutions.

Click here to learn more about PartnerAlliance, the Moody’s Analytics global partner program.

Click here to learn more about Paxata.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.

About Paxata

Paxata is the pioneer in empowering all business consumers to intelligently transform raw data into ready information, instantly with an enterprise-grade, self-service, scalable, intelligent platform. Our Adaptive Information Platform weaves data into an information fabric from any source, any cloud, or any enterprise to create trusted information. With Paxata, business consumers use clicks, not code, to achieve results in minutes, not months. Companies around the globe rely on Paxata to get smart about information at the speed of thought.

Paxata is headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices in New York, Ohio, Washington DC, and Singapore. Visit www.paxata.com.


© Business Wire 2018
