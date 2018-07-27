Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/27 03:57:22 pm
180.77 USD   -2.67%
01:15pMOODY'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:01pMOODY : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2018
BU
04:40aMOODY'S : West Haven's inability to craft approved 5-year plan highl..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Moody's Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:32pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2018 / Moody's Corporation (EXCHANGE: MCO) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 27, 2018 at 11:30:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/1121

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company?s profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what?s trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOODY'S CORPORATION
03:36pMOODY : Details Its Progress Opening Doors to a Better Future
AQ
03:32pMOODY'S CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:49pMOODY : affirms Sri Lanka's ratings at B1
AQ
01:47pMOODY : affirms Sri Lanka's ratings at B1; maintains negative outlook
AQ
01:33pMOODYS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
01:15pMOODY'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:08pMOODY : Reaffirms GN's Aa1 Rating
AQ
01:01pMOODY : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2018
BU
04:40aMOODY'S : West Haven's inability to craft approved 5-year plan highlights its fi..
AQ
07/26MOODY : Analytics enhances RiskConfidence™ ALM solution by integrating And..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:03aMoody's beats by $0.15, beats on revenue 
07/26Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
07/10Moody's declares $0.44 dividend 
07/02PROJECT $1M : Mid-Year Review 
06/25A QUANTITATIVE ASSESSMENT OF ERRORS : Credit Spreads 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 679 M
EBIT 2018 2 058 M
Net income 2018 1 436 M
Debt 2018 3 549 M
Yield 2018 0,96%
P/E ratio 2018 25,32
P/E ratio 2019 22,74
EV / Sales 2018 8,43x
EV / Sales 2019 7,80x
Capitalization 35 889 M
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 179 $
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry K. McKinnell Chairman
Jeffrey R. Hare CFO, Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Risk
Tony Stoupas Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Basil L. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION25.82%35 889
S&P GLOBAL INC25.15%53 974
RELX-1.50%45 663
RELX N.V.0.78%45 403
THOMSON REUTERS CORP0.82%29 706
EXPERIAN16.81%23 073
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.