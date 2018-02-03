Log in
Moog to Present at Cowen & Company Aerospace and Defense Conference on February 7, 2018

02/03/2018 | 05:06am CET

EAST AURORA, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.B) announced today that John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Don Fishback, CFO, will present at the 39th Annual Cowen & Co. Aerospace and Defense Conference on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 10:45 a.m. ET.


Listeners can access the audio live over the Internet at http://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting to download and install any necessary audio software. The audio will be archived on our website for 30 days.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, wind energy, marine and medical equipment.

Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

contact
Ann Marie Luhr
716-687-4225

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 619 M
EBIT 2018 252 M
Net income 2018 136 M
Debt 2018 506 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,71
P/E ratio 2019 18,92
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 3 206 M
Chart MOOG INC
Duration : Period :
Moog Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MOG.A | US6153942023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MOOG INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 90,8 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Scannell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald R. Fishback Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Richard A. Aubrecht Vice Chairman, VP-Strategy & Technology
Kraig H. Kayser Independent Director
Brian J. Lipke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOOG INC3.70%3 206
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.18%110 458
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION10.53%102 473
AIRBUS SE9.84%88 209
GENERAL DYNAMICS9.35%67 244
RAYTHEON11.23%60 954
