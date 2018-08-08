Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Morgan Sindall Group PLC    MGNS   GB0008085614

MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC (MGNS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/07 05:35:09 pm
1426 GBp   +5.32%
08:13aMORGAN SINDALL : 2018 Half Year Results
PU
07/11MORGAN SINDALL : Notice of Results
PU
05/16MORGAN SINDALL : Additional Listing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Morgan Sindall : 2018 Half Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 08:13am CEST

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the construction and regeneration group announces its half year results today (8 August 2018).

Morgan Sindall Group has delivered profit growth in the first half of this year with adjusted operating profit up 28% to £31.9m (HY 2017: £24.9m) on revenue of £1,423m (HY 2017: £1,307m), a 9% increase on the previous half year. The Group reports an order book of £3,604m with adjusted earnings per share up 28% for the period to 55.6p (HY 2017: 43.6p). The interim dividend has been increased by 19% to 19.0p (HY 2017: 16.0p) with the Group confident of a strong performance for the second half of 2018.

'I am pleased to report another strong set of results, which demonstrate the considerable operational and strategic progress made across the Group,' says Chief Executive, John Morgan. 'Fit Out and Construction & Infrastructure have both continued to deliver margin and profit growth, which has been complemented by a good performance from Urban Regeneration. There remain a significant number of opportunities in regeneration and our strong balance sheet and cash position leave us well-placed to invest further in this key strategic area.

'Based upon its current trading patterns and order book visibility, the second half outlook for Fit Out is very positive and as a result of this, the Group is on track to deliver a result for the year which is slightly ahead of its previous expectations.'

Ends

Disclaimer

Morgan Sindall Group plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC
08:13aMORGAN SINDALL : 2018 Half Year Results
PU
07/11MORGAN SINDALL : Notice of Results
PU
05/16MORGAN SINDALL : Additional Listing
PU
05/09MORGAN SINDALL : AGM Trading Update
PU
05/04MORGAN SINDALL : AGM Trading Update
PU
04/26MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/24MORGAN SINDALL : New boss for builder Lovell
AQ
04/23MORGAN SINDALL : Block listing Interim Review
PU
04/20MORGAN SINDALL : Agrees GBP2bn Property Delivery Joint Venture
AQ
04/17MORGAN SINDALL : Agrees £2bn Property Delivery Joint Venture
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 892 M
EBIT 2018 79,9 M
Net income 2018 56,5 M
Finance 2018 230 M
Yield 2018 3,49%
P/E ratio 2018 11,20
P/E ratio 2019 10,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capitalization 617 M
Chart MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Morgan Sindall Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Christopher Morgan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Findlay Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Paul Crummett Finance Director & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Marie de Smedt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Charles Cooper Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC-0.14%799
VINCI-0.34%57 992
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.94%33 568
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-6.50%26 441
LARSEN & TOUBRO2.19%26 287
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%23 757
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.