MORGAN STANLEY (MS)

MORGAN STANLEY (MS)
Report
News 
News Summary

Morgan Stanley Expects $1.25 Billion Hit From Tax Overhaul

01/05/2018 | 01:35pm CET
   By Allison Prang

Morgan Stanley (>> Morgan Stanley) on Friday said it expects its fourth-quarter earnings to include a $1.25 billion hit from the recently enacted tax overhaul legislation.

In a regulatory filing, Morgan Stanley said it will post a $1.4 billion tax provision, largely from writing down the value of deferred tax assets, which are past losses and other items that can be used to defray future tax bills.

However, that provision will be partially offset by a $160 million net benefit, primarily from the remeasurement of reserves and related interest from the status of multi-year Internal Revenue Service tax examinations.

Morgan Stanley's announcement follows similar ones from other banks. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (>> Goldman Sachs Group) last week said it would record a $5 billion charge related to the tax overhaul, while Bank of America Corp. (>> Bank of America) expects earnings to be hurt by $3 billion, largely from write-downs on deferred tax assets.

Morgan Stanley shares were flat premarket.

Write to Allison Prang at [email protected]

Corrections & Amplifications

This was corrected at 7:29 a.m. ET because the original incorrectly reported the day as Thursday in the first paragraph.

Stocks mentioned in the article : Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group, Bank of America
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 37 682 M
EBIT 2017 10 264 M
Net income 2017 6 614 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,71%
P/E ratio 2017 14,83
P/E ratio 2018 12,89
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,43x
Capitalization 96 054 M
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MS | US6174464486 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 55,7 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher President
Jonathan Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bjarne Stroustrup Managing Director-Technology
Katy L. Huberty Managing Director-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY-0.27%96 054
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-0.58%96 439
CHARLES SCHWAB CORP0.14%68 670
CITIC SECURITIES CO LTD2.82%33 027
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC1.36%21 526
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.7.07%19 063
