Morgan Stanley : Wealth Management to Open New Office in Gilbert, Arizona

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that it is opening a new
Wealth Management office at 111 E Rivulon Boulevard, as of July, 2018.
The new space will expand its Wealth Management footprint and create 250
new jobs in the area over the next couple of years. The office will be
an additional site for the Firm’s Client Advisory Center and will also
include support staff for Morgan Stanley Access Investing clients.
The Client Advisory Center delivers Wealth Management services to
clients remotely. Employees in the new site will include Financial
Advisors, Client Relationship Advisors, Risk Officers and Operations
Associates.
Morgan Stanley Access Investing is the Firm’s online investing platform
designed to help build, monitor and automatically rebalance a
diversified portfolio. Access Investing provides investors access to
easy-to-use, low cost, high quality portfolios backed by the investment
expertise of Morgan Stanley.
“We are excited about our expansion in the Phoenix area given the
diverse and talented market,” said Jaime Sobrepera, Managing Director,
Wealth Management. “This new office is central to supporting our
long-term growth strategy and a testament to the investment we are
making in our digital offerings and the expected growth across our
Wealth Management business.”
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a
wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and
institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services,
financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and
services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services. Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management is a business of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
LLC.
