News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Morgan Stanley : Wealth Management to Open New Office in Gilbert, Arizona

03/19/2018 | 04:03pm CET

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that it is opening a new Wealth Management office at 111 E Rivulon Boulevard, as of July, 2018. The new space will expand its Wealth Management footprint and create 250 new jobs in the area over the next couple of years. The office will be an additional site for the Firm’s Client Advisory Center and will also include support staff for Morgan Stanley Access Investing clients.

The Client Advisory Center delivers Wealth Management services to clients remotely. Employees in the new site will include Financial Advisors, Client Relationship Advisors, Risk Officers and Operations Associates.

Morgan Stanley Access Investing is the Firm’s online investing platform designed to help build, monitor and automatically rebalance a diversified portfolio. Access Investing provides investors access to easy-to-use, low cost, high quality portfolios backed by the investment expertise of Morgan Stanley.

“We are excited about our expansion in the Phoenix area given the diverse and talented market,” said Jaime Sobrepera, Managing Director, Wealth Management. “This new office is central to supporting our long-term growth strategy and a testament to the investment we are making in our digital offerings and the expected growth across our Wealth Management business.”

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is a business of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

© 2018 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, member SIPC.


© Business Wire 2018
