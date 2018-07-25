Log in
MORPHOSYS AG
MorphoSys : to Host Q2 2018 Conference Call on August 2, 2018

07/25/2018

July 25, 2018 / 2:00 pm, CEST

Planegg/Munich, Germany, July 25, 2018

MorphoSys to Host Q2 2018 Conference Call on August 2, 2018

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; Nasdaq: MOR) will publish its first six months' 2018 results on August 1st, 2018 at 10:00 p.m. CEST (4 p.m. EDT; 9 p.m. BST).

The Management team of MorphoSys AG will host a conference call and webcast on August 2nd,2018 at 2:00 p.m. CEST to present MorphoSys's Half-Year Report 2018 and provide further details on the Company's latest developments.

Date of the conference call: Thursday, August 2, 2018
Time: 2:00 p.m. CEST (1:00 p.m. BST, 8:00 a.m. EDT)
Dial-in numbers (listen only)
Germany: +49 (0) 69 201 744 210
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 009 2470
USA: +1 (0) 877 423 0830
Participant PIN: 63419794#

Company participants in the call will be:
Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer

Participants are kindly requested to dial in up to 10 minutes before the call to ensure a secure line and a prompt start. If you need assistance during the conference call, please press* and 0 on the phone to get connected with an operator.

The presentation slides and webcast link will be available at the Company's website at http://www.morphosys.com/conference-calls
A slide-synchronized audio replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys
MorphoSys is a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company devoted to the development of innovative and differentiated therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. Based on its technological leadership in generating antibodies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 28 are currently in clinical development. This broad pipeline spans MorphoSys's two business segments: Proprietary Development, in which the Company invests in product candidates for its own account, and Partnered Discovery, in which product candidates are developed exclusively for our a variety of Pharma and Biotech partners. In 2017, Tremfya(R) (guselkumab), marketed by Janssen, became the first therapeutic antibody based on MorphoSys's proprietary technology to receive marketing approval for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the U.S. Stock Exchange Nasdaq under the symbol MOR.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated, MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG
Alexandra Goller
Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski
Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser
Investor Relations Officer

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404
[email protected]

Disclaimer

MorphoSys AG published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 12:13:24 UTC
