Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : GCC Repo and Deposits in USD

Moscow Exchange is planning to introduce new trading modes for general collateral certificate repo and deposits with settlement in USD.

The following trading boards will be added to the trading system:

Order driven trading:

GURP - REPO with CCP with GCP 1d. USD

GUOW - REPO with CCP with GCP 7d. USD

GUSW - REPO with CCP with GCP 14d.USD

GUOM - REPO with CCP with GCP 1m. USD

GUSM - REPO with CCP with GCP 2m. USD

GUTM - REPO with CCP with GCP 3m. USD

GUUM - REPO with CCP with GCP 6m. USD

GUOY - REPO with CCP with GCP 1Y. USD

Negotiated deals:

PUGC - REPO with CCP with GCP Neg.USD

Only GURP, GUOW, PUGC trading boards will be available to deposit market members, plus the following technical boards for deposit settlement:

DADU - TECH Deposits with CCP (USD)

NDPU - Deposits CCP Negd. settled USD

TDPU - Deposits CCP Mkt settled USD

All the new boards will be published in the INET_GATEWAY test environment in the beginning of 2018.

Production launch is scheduled for 29 January 2018.

