Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : GCC Repo and Deposits in USD

Moscow Exchange is planning to introduce new trading modes for general collateral certificate repo and deposits with settlement in USD.
The following trading boards will be added to the trading system:
Order driven trading:
GURP - REPO with CCP with GCP 1d. USD
GUOW - REPO with CCP with GCP 7d. USD
GUSW - REPO with CCP with GCP 14d.USD
GUOM - REPO with CCP with GCP 1m. USD
GUSM - REPO with CCP with GCP 2m. USD
GUTM - REPO with CCP with GCP 3m. USD
GUUM - REPO with CCP with GCP 6m. USD
GUOY - REPO with CCP with GCP 1Y. USD
Negotiated deals:
PUGC - REPO with CCP with GCP Neg.USD
Only GURP, GUOW, PUGC trading boards will be available to deposit market members, plus the following technical boards for deposit settlement:
DADU - TECH Deposits with CCP (USD)
NDPU - Deposits CCP Negd. settled USD
TDPU - Deposits CCP Mkt settled USD
All the new boards will be published in the INET_GATEWAY test environment in the beginning of 2018.
Production launch is scheduled for 29 January 2018.
OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 09:24:03 UTC.