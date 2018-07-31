Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO (MOEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange to quote dollar vs sterling, yuan, lira in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 04:43pm CEST
Managing director of the money and derivatives market at MOEX, Marich poses during an interview with Reuters in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange plans to start trading the sterling, the Chinese yuan and the Turkish lira versus the U.S. dollar this year, mirroring the global foreign-exchange market to attract more clients, the exchange's managing director told Reuters.

Trading the new currency pairs is part of the Moscow Exchange's strategy to develop its infrastructure amid a Kremlin-backed bid to make Moscow one of the world's leading financial hubs.

By the end of the year, the Moscow Exchange plans to start trading the sterling versus the dollar <GBP=>, the dollar against the Swiss franc <CHF=>, the dollar against the Turkish lira <TRY=>, the dollar against the Japanese yen <JPY=>, the dollar against the yuan <CNY=>, and the dollar against the Kazakh tenge <KZT=>.

Igor Marich, who oversees the money and derivatives market at the Moscow Exchange, said in an interview in mid-July that players would need new pairs for arbitrage trading, used to profit from price imbalances of the same asset on different trading platforms.

The decision to offer the new pairs, approved by the Moscow Exchange foreign currency market committee on June 26, follows its move to start offering clients repo operations with most liquid shares of U.S. companies listed in the United States.

"We are aiming at supplying Russian players with those instruments that they used to use on global markets," Marich said.

Separately, the Moscow Exchange, previously known as Micex-RTS, is also working to offer deliverable futures for gold as soon as September, Marich said, in a move to prop up bullion market liquidity.

The futures will be denominated in roubles and the weight will be measured in grams, Marich said last year.

The central bank has said it will only act as the buyer of gold via the deliverable futures on the Moscow Exchange.

Marich said the Moscow Exchange was now also looking into non-deliverable forwards for aluminium, copper, nickel and tin.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO --End-of-day quote.
RUSLAND-RTS 0.93% 1162.42 End-of-day quote.0.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RT
04:43pMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange to quote dollar vs sterling, yuan,..
RE
02:28pMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Additional securities market clearing reports
PU
07/24MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : MICEX 10 Index Methodology change
PU
07/23MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : New FX market platform final testing on 28.07.2018
PU
07/20MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : MOEX aligns Equity Market tick size regime with Mi..
PU
07/20MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : MOEX commits to FX Global Code
PU
07/18MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : FX market trading and clearing system upgrade
PU
07/18MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : ASTS Bridge for new FX market platform
PU
07/12MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Testing of foreign shares trading
PU
07/11MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Russia, EU, Ukraine to discuss terms of gas transi..
AQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 40 557 M
EBIT 2018 26 065 M
Net income 2018 21 356 M
Finance 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 7,76%
P/E ratio 2018 11,18
P/E ratio 2019 9,93
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 229 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 141  RUB
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Konstantinovich Afanasiev Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexei Leonidovich Kudrin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Sergei Olegovich Poliakoff Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO3 680
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC2.30%9 851
ASX LTD20.89%9 510
NEX GROUP PLC69.00%5 211
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES4.93%2 849
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV2.30%1 118
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.