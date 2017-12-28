Log in
Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB RTS : New Exchange Council appointed, Andrey Zvyozdochkin elected chairman

12/28/2017 | 10:09am EST

The Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board has approved 25 new members of the Exchange Council.

The new Council is comprised of senior executives from Moscow Exchange's largest market participants by volume traded, as well as heads of industry self-regulatory organisations, asset management companies, investment banks and the Bank of Russia. The newly appointed members elected Andrey Zvyozdochkin, CEO of Aton, as the Council's chairman.

The Exchange Council drafts strategic proposals for the development of the Exchange's infrastructure and the Russian financial market. The previous Exchange Council was elected in December 2015.

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 15:09:09 UTC.

