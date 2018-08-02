Mosman Oil And Gas : Joint Broker Appointment

2 August 2018

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited("Mosman" or the "Company")

Joint Broker Appointment

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (AIM: MSMN) the oil exploration, development and production company, is pleased to advise that it has appointed SVS Securities PLC as joint broker to the Company.

The appointment is effective immediately. SP Angel remains as Nominated Adviser and joint broker.

John W Barr, Chairman, said:"SVS provides an excellent balance to the current arrangements as they are retail focussed and manage existing inhouse funds that may be attracted to Mosman as the Company progresses along its stated objectives."

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

