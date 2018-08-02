Log in
MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LTD (MSMN)
Mosman Oil And Gas : Joint Broker Appointment

08/02/2018 | 09:54am CEST

2 August 2018

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited("Mosman" or the "Company")

Joint Broker Appointment

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (AIM: MSMN) the oil exploration, development and production company, is pleased to advise that it has appointed SVS Securities PLC as joint broker to the Company.

The appointment is effective immediately. SP Angel remains as Nominated Adviser and joint broker.

John W Barr, Chairman, said:"SVS provides an excellent balance to the current arrangements as they are retail focussed and manage existing inhouse funds that may be attracted to Mosman as the Company progresses along its stated objectives."

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Mosman Oil & Gas Limited

NOMAD and Joint Broker

John W Barr, Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Andy Carroll, Technical Director

Stuart Gledhill / Richard Hail / Soltan Tagiev

[email protected]

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

[email protected]

Gable Communications Limited

Joint Broker

Justine James / John Bick

SVS Securities PLC

+44 (0) 20 7193 7463

Tom Curran/ Ben Tadd

[email protected]

+44 (0) 20 3700 0100

Updates on the Company's activities are regularly posted on its websitewww.mosmanoilandgas.com

1

Disclaimer

Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 07:53:03 UTC
