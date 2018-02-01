Motorola Solutions : to Acquire Avigilon, Leader in Advanced Video Surveillance and Analytics

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that it has entered into
a definitive agreement to acquire Avigilon (TSX: AVO) in an all-cash
transaction that will enhance Motorola Solutions’ portfolio of
mission-critical communications technologies.
Under the terms of the agreement, Motorola Solutions will acquire all of
Avigilon’s outstanding shares for CAD$27.00 per share. The enterprise
value of the transaction is approximately US$1.0 billion including
Avigilon’s net debt.
Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Avigilon designs, develops and
manufactures advanced security surveillance solutions, including video
analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance
cameras, and access control solutions. Avigilon products are used by a
range of commercial and government customers including critical
infrastructure, airports, government facilities, public venues,
healthcare centers and retail. The company holds more than 750 U.S. and
international patents.
“This acquisition will bring Avigilon’s advanced video surveillance and
analytics platform to the rapidly evolving public safety workflow, while
also expanding our portfolio with new products and technologies for
commercial customers,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola
Solutions. “Video can play a powerful role in creating safer cities and
thriving businesses. It can serve as highly efficient ‘eyes and ears’
for monitoring a given location, and advanced video analytics can
proactively alert officials to a perimeter breach or quickly find a
person who left behind an object of interest.”
As more cameras feed into public safety workflows, video surveillance
and analytics will enable more public-private partnerships between local
communities and law enforcement. The acquisition will also enable
Motorola Solutions to extend into new segments of its commercial markets
business, which provides secure, reliable communications technology to
industries such as oil and gas, transportation, utilities, manufacturing
and higher education. Customers will now be able to purchase advanced
security and surveillance solutions as part of Motorola Solutions’
portfolio of critical communications technology for commercial markets.
Avigilon’s video surveillance platform helps transform video from
reactive – looking back at what has taken place – to proactive, issuing
alerts in real time when a person, object or vehicle of interest is
detected. This critical intelligence enables users to take the right
action more quickly.
“We’re very pleased to be joining Motorola Solutions, as their vision
and strategy aligns fully with our own,” said Alexander Fernandes,
Avigilon’s founder, chief executive officer and chairman of the
board. “This combination will bring new opportunities to Avigilon,
allowing us to accelerate our innovation and provide even more value to
our customers.”
Motorola Solutions has sufficient capital resources, including cash on
hand and available commercial credit facilities, to complete the
transaction. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of
the second quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions,
including regulatory, shareholder and court approvals.
For more information on the acquisition rationale and market
opportunity, view the investor presentation on the Motorola Solutions
Investor Relations website.
Additional Transaction Details
The transaction is structured as a statutory plan of arrangement under
the Canada Business Corporations Act. The transaction has the unanimous
support of the Special Committee of the Avigilon Board, as well as
Avigilon’s full Board. Shareholders representing approximately 12
percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of Avigilon have
already agreed to support the transaction.
Full details of the transaction will be included in an information
circular to be mailed to Avigilon shareholders in respect of an Avigilon
shareholders meeting to approve the transaction.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical
communication solutions and services that help public safety and
commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For
ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom
or subscribe to a news
feed.
About Avigilon
Avigilon Corporation provides trusted security solutions to the global
market. Avigilon designs, develops, and manufactures video analytics,
network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras,
and access control solutions. To learn more about Avigilon, visit Avigilon.com.
