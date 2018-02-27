Motus GI : Receives CE Mark Approval for the Pure-Vu® System

Motus
GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS)
("Motus" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to
improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences, announced today that it
has received European CE mark approval for its flagship product, the Pure-Vu®
System. The Pure-Vu System works with standard colonoscopes to help
facilitate the cleaning of poorly prepped colons during the colonoscopy
procedure, while preserving standard procedural workflow and techniques.
The Pure-Vu System has previously received 510(k) clearance from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and is currently being
introduced on a pilot basis in the U.S.
“Receiving CE mark approval for the Pure-Vu System is a notable
achievement as we work to expand the awareness of the benefits of the
Pure-Vu System in key European markets over the next 24 months. CE mark
approval enables us to continue to work with expert clinical thought
leaders in Europe and begin to lay the foundation for future commercial
expansion into Europe,” said Mark
Pomeranz, CEO of Motus. “We believe the Pure-Vu System has the
potential to improve clinical outcomes while significantly reducing
costs, particularly in our initial target market of difficult-to-prep
in-patient colonoscopy. While there are 30 million colonoscopy
procedures performed annually worldwide, nearly 4 million of these
procedures are performed for in-patients where reliance on conventional
purgative-based bowel preps remains a serious challenge and leads to
delayed diagnoses, extended hospital stays, and other increased costs
due to repeat procedures and readmissions.”
Peter D. Siersema, MD, PhD, Professor of Endoscopic Gastrointestinal
Oncology at the Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The
Netherlands, and Medical Advisor of Motus, commented, “I believe the
Pure-Vu System has tremendous potential to provide physicians with an
easy-to-use device that enables a quality exam for patients, especially
those who experience difficulty with the prep, and may minimize the
possibility of a repeat procedure. The Pure-Vu System has the potential
to make a real difference for patients undergoing a colonoscopy and may
be an important tool in addressing colorectal cancer and other serious
GI disorders.”
In November 2017, Motus reported positive results from its most recent
European clinical study evaluating the performance of the Pure-Vu®
System in cleansing a poorly prepared colon at the 25th
United European Gastroenterology (“UEG”) Week conference in Fira
Gran Via, Barcelona. Results from the 47-patient study showed that the
Pure-Vu System significantly increased the number of subjects with an
adequate cleansing level (BBPS >= 2 for all 3 colon segments) from 19.1%
at baseline to 100% after using the Pure-Vu System. Mean post-treatment
BBPS score was 9 vs. 3 prior to Pure-Vu System use. Motus expects to
continue to involve select European clinical centers in post-approval
clinical trials of the Pure-Vu System it plans to conduct during the
next 12 months and beyond.
About the Pure-Vu® System
The Pure-Vu® System is a 510(k) U.S. Food and Drug Administration
cleared medical device indicated to help facilitate the cleaning of a
poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The device
integrates with standard colonoscopes to enable cleaning during the
procedure while preserving standard procedural workflow and techniques.
The Pure-Vu System has received CE mark approval in Europe.
About Motus
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with
subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, dedicated to improving endoscopy
outcomes, lowering costs and enhancing patient experiences. The Company
is focused on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu®
System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early
detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the
rectum and colon.
For more information, visit www.motugi.com
and connect with the Company on Twitter,
LinkedIn,
and Google+.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current
expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These
statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions,
including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,"
"believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should,"
"would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.
Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this
presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update
any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form
S-1, as amended from time to time, under the caption "Risk Factors."
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005507/en/