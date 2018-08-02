Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mount Gibson Iron Limited    MGX   AU000000MGX7

MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED (MGX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mount Gibson Iron : Koolan Island Dewatering Underway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 03:47am CEST

Mount Gibson Iron Limited

ABN 87 008 670 817

Level 1, 2 Kings Park Road West Perth 6005, Western Australia

PO Box 55, West Perth WA 6872

Telephone: 61-8-9426-7500

Facsimile: 61-8-9485 2305 E-mail: [email protected]

VIA: WWW.ASXONLINE.COM

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX Code : MGX

2 August 2018

Dewatering underway at high grade Koolan Island Mine

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (Mount Gibson) is pleased to advise that high volume dewatering of the Main Pit at the Company's flagship high-grade Koolan Island Restart Project is underway and performing as planned.

Large capacity submersible pumps are currently pumping seawater out of the Main Pit at a rate of over 1500 litres per second (refer Figures 1-3). Dewatering of the Main Pit is scheduled to be complete by the end of December 2018.

The commencement of high-volume dewatering in the Main Pit follows the successful completion of the concrete seepage barrier at the seawall in mid-July. As indicated in the June Quarterly Activities Report1, high-volume pumping commenced following a necessary waiting period for curing of the final seepage barrier panels.

Mount Gibson has now entered the final stage of the Koolan Island restart program, which is on track to achieve first ore sales in the March quarter of 2019.

Once sales commence, Koolan Island will be the highest grade direct ship hematite mine in Australia, with total Ore Reserves of 21Mt grading 65.5% Fe, enabling it to fully benefit from the significant widening premium for high grade ores increasingly preferred by Chinese steel makers.

Mount Gibson Iron Chief Executive Officer Jim Beyer said: "Having successfully completed the critical seepage barrier construction stage of the project last month, it is extremely satisfying to have commenced the final key phase in our program to bring the high grade Koolan Island mine back into production.

"We are now dewatering at a rate equivalent to emptying an Olympic-sized swimming pool every half hour, keeping us on track to complete dewatering by the end of this year, in line with our plan to commence sales in the March quarter.

"Given the structural change in pricing favouring high grade ores - material over 65% Fe is currently attracting a premium in excess of 33% relative to the 62% Fe benchmark - our high-grade Koolan Island Restart Project represents an outstanding investment that positions Mount Gibson to generate strong cashflow well into the next decade."

For further information:

Jim Beyer

John Phaceas

Chief Executive Officer

External Relations Advisor

Mount Gibson Iron Limited

Empeiros Advisory

+61-8-9426-7500

+61-(0)-411-449-621

www.mtgibsoniron.com.au

1 Refer ASX release dated 20 July 2018.

Competent Person Statement

Koolan Island Main Deposit Ore Reserves

The information in this report relating to Ore Reserves at Koolan Island is based on information compiled by Brett Morey, a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Morey is a full-time employee of Mount Gibson Iron Limited and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Morey consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

For full details of Koolan Island Main Pit Ore Reserves, refer ASX release dated 20 April 2018.

Disclaimer

Mount Gibson Iron Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 01:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED
03:47aMOUNT GIBSON IRON : Koolan Island Dewatering Underway
PU
02/20MOUNT GIBSON IRON : APAC Resources expects increase in interim profit
AQ
01/08MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Director Resignation
AQ
2017MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Mt Gibson Begins New Chapter At Koolan Is
AQ
2017MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED : annual earnings release
2017MOUNT GIBSON IRON : terminates offtake agreement
PU
2017MOUNT GIBSON IRON : EGM Results
PU
2017MOUNT GIBSON IRON : CEO Business Update
PU
2017MOUNT GIBSON IRON : Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/2750 Top Basic Materials Dividend Yields For March 
02/20Coal, Chips & Chemicals Charge Up, Per Broker February Targets 
02/13Mount Gibson Iron Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/20Chemicals, Coal And Industrial Metals Shine As Basic Materials Per Broker Jan.. 
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 192 M
EBIT 2018 21,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 424 M
Yield 2018 4,71%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 467 M
Chart MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mount Gibson Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,55  AUD
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Beyer Chief Executive Officer
Seng Hui Lee Chairman
Scott de Kruijff General Manager-Operations
Peter W. Kerr Chief Financial Officer
Alan Stephen Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED-5.56%346
VALE36.50%76 445
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-10.45%10 075
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-24.82%6 930
NMDC LTD-23.70%4 836
FERREXPO PLC-33.44%1 489
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.