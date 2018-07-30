Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  MPX Bioceutical Corp    MPX   CA5534431021

MPX BIOCEUTICAL CORP (MPX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MPX Postpones Filing Date of 2018 Annual Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

Company to reschedule conference call with shareholders upon finalization of financial results

TORONTO, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX Bioceutical Corporation (“MPX” or the “Company”) (CSE: MPX; OTC: MPXEF) today announced the Company will postpone the filing of its fiscal 2018 financial statements as a result of accounting delays caused by the numerous acquisitions the Company closed during the fiscal year. Specifically, the Company and its auditors are still working to finalize reporting of the purchase price allocations in respect of those acquisitions. As a result of a change to the Company’s expected fiscal year 2018 reporting date, the Earnings press release, as well as the Earnings call previously scheduled for Tuesday, July 31st, will also be rescheduled.

As soon as possible, management will issue a press release announcing a revised date for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 conference call and Earnings press release.

About MPX Bioceutical Corporation

MPX, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S., provides substantial management, staffing, procurement, advisory, financial, real estate rental, logistics and administrative services to three medicinal cannabis enterprises in Arizona operating under the Health for Life (dispensaries) and the award-winning Melting Point Extracts (high-margin concentrates wholesale) brands. The successful Health for Life brand operates in the rapidly growing Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area.  With the acquisition of The Holistic Center, MPX added another operating medical cannabis enterprise to its footprint in Arizona.

GreenMart of Nevada NLV, LLC (“GreenMart NV”) is an award winning licensed cultivation, production and wholesale business, licensed for both the medical and “adult use” sectors in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is already selling wholesale into the Nevada medical cannabis market. GreenMart NV has also optioned suitable locations and intends to enter the higher-margin retail arena by applying for at least two dispensary licenses in the Las Vegas market which will operate under the “Health for Life” brand.

In Massachusetts, MPX is building out and will operate a cultivation and production facility as well as up to three dispensaries and manages three full service dispensaries and one producer in Maryland.

In Canada, MPX has acquired Canveda, which has received its cultivation license from Health Canada, will operate a cultivation and production facility in Peterborough, Ontario. The Company also leases a property in Owen Sound, Ontario, for which an application to Health Canada has been made for a cannabis production and sales license. In addition, the Company will continue its efforts to develop its legacy nutraceuticals business.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX’s objectives and intentions.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MPX Bioceutical Corporation (formerly The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation)
W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

MPX Bioceutical Corporation (formerly The Canadian Bioceutical Corporation)
W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO
T: +1-416-840-3725
[email protected]
www.mpxbioceutical.com

Media Contact:
Anne Donohoe
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1265
[email protected]  

Investor Contact:
Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203
[email protected] / [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MPX BIOCEUTICAL CORP
10:47pMPX Postpones Filing Date of 2018 Annual Statements
GL
07/27CANADIAN BIOCEUTICAL : MPX Provides Additional and Updated Disclosures in Revise..
AQ
07/26MPX to Report Fiscal 2018 Earnings on Monday, July 30, 2018
GL
07/26CANADIAN BIOCEUTICAL : MPX Provides Additional and Updated Disclosures in Revise..
AQ
07/25MPX BIOCEUTICAL : Provides Additional and Updated Disclosures in Revised Managem..
AQ
07/20CANADIAN BIOCEUTICAL : MPX Enters Into Extraction Agreement With Southern Califo..
AQ
07/20CANADIAN BIOCEUTICAL : Mpx secures final approval to open first managed dispensa..
AQ
07/19MPX Enters Into Extraction Agreement With Southern California’s Largest..
GL
07/17MPX Secures Final Approval to Open First Managed Dispensary in Maryland; Sche..
GL
07/07CANADIAN BIOCEUTICAL : MPX Responds to Arizona Court of Appeals Decision
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers ETF HMJR - 2018 Q2 Update 
06/26WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : Molson Coors, Shopify, Tilray, Legal Sales 
06/11WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : Legalization Is Here, What's Next? 
05/29WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : $2.1 Billion Shorts, Hydropothecary, Invictus 
05/23COMPLETE CANNABIS GUIDE #4 : Provincial Regulations In Canada 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 21,5 M
EBIT 2018 -8,70 M
Net income 2018 -17,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 14,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,78x
Capitalization 313 M
Chart MPX BIOCEUTICAL CORP
Duration : Period :
MPX Bioceutical Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,33  CAD
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Scott Boyes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Elizabeth Stavola Chief Operating Officer & Director
David McLaren Chief Financial Officer
Randy G. Stafford Independent Director
Robert R. Galvin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MPX BIOCEUTICAL CORP0.00%240
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD2.97%26 232
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-2.34%19 398
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-14.09%13 685
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-0.98%13 206
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD42.54%10 528
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.