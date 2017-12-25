MRSK Volgi : Chuvashenergo received a certificate of electricity quality compliance

25 december 2017

A new compliance certificate on electricity has been received as a result of the quality assurance conducted in October 2017 in Chuvashenergo, a branch of IDGC of Volga, PJSC (a member of Rosseti Group of Companies). The QA procedure is conducted to verify that electricity supplied by a company complies with the standard requirements during the certificate validity period.

The QA experts noted that Chuvashenergo had done profound work. In particular, the company conducted routine quality control of electricity, developed and implemented corrective measures to improve quality indicators in the power grids etc. For the time being, 100% power centers subject to mandatory certification have been certified. The certificate is valid for 3 years.

Electricity quality in power grids is determined based on specific measurements and calculations of operation modes. The results of such measurements are compared with the acceptable rates set out in standards, regulations and other technical documents.

