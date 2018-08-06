MSCI : August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 13, 2018

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of research-based indexes and
analytics, will announce the results of the August 2018 Quarterly Index
Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes - including the MSCI Global Standard,
MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value
and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Frontier Markets
Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Emerging Markets Index, the MSCI
Global Islamic and MSCI Global Islamic Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI
Pan-Euro and MSCI Euro Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Indexes, the MSCI US
REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore Indexes and the MSCI China All
Shares Indexes. All changes will be made as of the close of August 31,
2018.
MSCI will post the list of additions to and deletions from the indexes
for the August 2018 Quarterly Index Review on its web site, www.msci.com,
shortly after 11:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) on August
13, 2018.
A summary of the announcement will be made available shortly thereafter
on Bloomberg page MSCN, and Reuters public page MSCIA.
Additionally, MSCI will make detailed rebalancing information available
to clients beginning immediately after the summary announcement appears
on Bloomberg and/or Reuters. Clients can access the subscriber section
of each index at: www.msci.com/index-review-subscribers
For the MSCI US Equity Indexes and the MSCI US REIT Index, a summary of
the announcement will be made available at www.msci.com.
About MSCI
For more than 40 years, MSCI’s research-based indexes and analytics have
helped the world’s leading investors build and manage better portfolios.
Clients rely on our offerings for deeper insights into the drivers of
performance and risk in their portfolios, broad asset class coverage and
innovative research.
Our line of products and services includes indexes, analytical models,
data, real estate benchmarks and ESG research.
MSCI serves 99 of the top 100 largest money managers, according to the
most recent P&I ranking.
For more information, visit us at www.msci.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005662/en/