MTI Ltd.    9438   JP3167480007

MTI LTD. (9438)
My previous session
  Report  
Summary 
News Summary

MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q3 FY2018

07/30/2018 | 08:27am CEST

(Figures less than one million yen are omitted)

1. Consolidated business results for the nine months ended June 30, 2018

(October 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018)

(1)Consolidated operating results (cumulative total)

(Millions of yen)
（Percentages represent year-on-year changes）

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent
First three quarters of fiscal year ending September 30,2018 22,199
（-3.9%） 		2,464
（-23.3%） 		2,411
（-24.1%） 		1,895
（65.6%）
First three quarters of fiscal year ended September 30,2017 23,096
（-7.3%） 		3,214
（-26.7%） 		3,176
（-26.6%） 		1,144
（-56.3%）

(Note) Comprehensive income
Nine months ended June 30, 2018　：　1,977 million yen（84.2%）
Nine months ended June 30, 2017　：　1,074 million yen（-57.1%）

Net income per share (Yen) Net income per share-diluted (Yen)
First three quarters of fiscal year ending September 30,2018 34.74 34.61
First three quarters of fiscal year ended September 30,2017 20.95 20.82

(2) Consolidated financial position

(Millions of yen)

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio
As of June 30, 2018 24,309 19,290 75.5
As of September 30,2017 23,897 17,937 71.2

(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of June 30, 2018　：　18,341 million yen
As of September 30, 2017 ：　17,026 million yen

2. Dividends

(Yen)

End of first
quarter 		End of second quarter End of third quarter Year end Annual
Fiscal year ended September 30,2017 8.00 8.00 16.00
Fiscal year ending September 30,2018 8.00
Fiscal year ending September 30,2018 (forecast) 8.00 16.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No

The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split that became effective on April 1, 2015. The dividend per share at the end of the second period of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2015 is calculated based on the number of shares before the stock split, but the year-end dividend per share is calculated based on the number of shares after the stock split.

3. Forecast for consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018

(October 1, 2017 - September 30, 2018)

(Millions of yen)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Net income per share
Full year 30,000
（-3.0%） 		2,800
（-30.9%） 		2,800
（-29.5%） 		2,000
（39.4%） 		36.64

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No


The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events.

Disclaimer

MTI Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 06:26:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 30 000 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 2 000 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,58%
P/E ratio 2018 16,92
P/E ratio 2019 22,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 37 764 M
Chart MTI LTD.
Duration : Period :
MTI Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiro Maeta President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Izumi Director, Vice President & Head-Engineering Center
Katsunori Osawa Managing Director & GM-Corporate Support
Yoshihiro Shimizu Senior Managing Director & GM-Healthcare
Masaya Onagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTI LTD.-2.66%341
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.39%134 675
ACCENTURE5.83%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES43.98%109 498
VMWARE, INC.18.74%61 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.82%61 338
