MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q3 FY2018

(Figures less than one million yen are omitted)

1. Consolidated business results for the nine months ended June 30, 2018

(October 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018)

(1)Consolidated operating results (cumulative total)

(Millions of yen)

（Percentages represent year-on-year changes）

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent First three quarters of fiscal year ending September 30,2018 22,199

（-3.9%） 2,464

（-23.3%） 2,411

（-24.1%） 1,895

（65.6%） First three quarters of fiscal year ended September 30,2017 23,096

（-7.3%） 3,214

（-26.7%） 3,176

（-26.6%） 1,144

（-56.3%）

(Note) Comprehensive income

Nine months ended June 30, 2018 ： 1,977 million yen（84.2%）

Nine months ended June 30, 2017 ： 1,074 million yen（-57.1%）

Net income per share (Yen) Net income per share-diluted (Yen) First three quarters of fiscal year ending September 30,2018 34.74 34.61 First three quarters of fiscal year ended September 30,2017 20.95 20.82

(2) Consolidated financial position

(Millions of yen)

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of June 30, 2018 24,309 19,290 75.5 ％ As of September 30,2017 23,897 17,937 71.2 ％

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of June 30, 2018 ： 18,341 million yen

As of September 30, 2017 ： 17,026 million yen

2. Dividends

(Yen)

End of first

quarter End of second quarter End of third quarter Year end Annual Fiscal year ended September 30,2017 － 8.00 － 8.00 16.00 Fiscal year ending September 30,2018 － 8.00 － Fiscal year ending September 30,2018 (forecast) 8.00 16.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No

The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split that became effective on April 1, 2015. The dividend per share at the end of the second period of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2015 is calculated based on the number of shares before the stock split, but the year-end dividend per share is calculated based on the number of shares after the stock split.

3. Forecast for consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018

(October 1, 2017 - September 30, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Net income per share Full year 30,000

（-3.0%） 2,800

（-30.9%） 2,800

（-29.5%） 2,000

（39.4%） 36.64

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No



The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events.