MTR Corporation Limited    0066

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED (0066)
MTR : Crossrail Starts Operation of Paddington to Heathrow Services for London’s Future Elizabeth line

05/21/2018 | 08:15am CEST

PR038/18 21 May 2018

MTR Crossrail Starts Operation of Paddington to Heathrow Services for London's Future Elizabeth line

Another important step towards the launch of Transport for London's (TfL's) Elizabeth line in London was marked yesterday (20 May 2018) as MTR Corporation (Crossrail) Limited ("MTR Crossrail"), a wholly owned subsidiary of MTR Corporation, commenced passenger service on the Paddington Station to Heathrow Airport route under the TfL Rail brand. The TfL Rail services will become part of the Elizabeth line when it opens through central London in December this year.

The TfL Rail service brings a new travelling experience to passengers in the west of London with the introduction of purpose-built Class 345 Elizabeth line trains featuring a host of modern amenities for comfort and convenience, including temperature-controlled air conditioning and on-train audio and visual Passenger Information Systems. From May, the new trains will run a twice-hourly service between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington, with existing rolling stock providing a twice-hourly service between Paddington and Heathrow. Testing is underway to allow TfL to introduce the new Elizabeth line trains to the airport.

MTR Crossrail has been staffing intermediate stations on the route since TfL began to manage them in December 2017. TfL has carried out a range of enhancements to the stations including increased staffing from first to last train, introduction of "turn up and go" accessibility services as are provided to customers on the Tube and the installation of new ticketing machines. Customers will be able to use pay as you go with Oyster and contactless methods for the first time across the route all the way from Paddington to Heathrow.

Mr Lincoln Leong, Chief Executive Officer of MTR Corporation said: "Having been operating the TfL Rail service in the east of London for the past three years, we are delighted to have come to the west as well. Our MTR Crossrail team is focused on delivering the highest service standards to our customers and will continue to work hand in hand with TfL, Network Rail and other key partners for the smooth launch of the Elizabeth line service across London."

MTR Crossrail was awarded the operating concession for the future Elizabeth line by TfL in 2014 and commenced service under the TfL Rail brand between Liverpool Street Station and Shenfield in the east of London in 2015. Since 2015, MTR Crossrail has increased the Public Performance Measure (PPM) Moving Annual Average (MAA) from 91.2% to 96.5%, ensuring it is consistently one of the most reliable services in the United Kingdom. MTR Crossrail has also won a number of industry awards such as Operator of the Year at the London Transport Awards in 2016 and Most Effective Recruitment Strategy at the UK Rail Industry Awards in 2017.

-more-

The start of service from east to west through central London's new railway tunnels in December 2018 will mark the official launch of the Elizabeth line. When fully open in December 2019, the Elizabeth line will be a 118-km railway serving 41 stations from Reading and Heathrow in the west to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east of London through the West End, the City and Canary Wharf.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

MTR Corporation is regarded as one of the world's leading railway operators for safety, reliability, customer service and cost efciency. In its home base of Hong Kong, the Corporation operates ten commuter railway lines, a Light Rail network and a high-speed Airport Express link on which about 5.8 million passenger trips are made on a normal week day. Another 6.5 million passenger trips are made on the rail services it operates outside Hong Kong in the Mainland of China, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia. In addition, the Corporation is involved in a range of railway construction projects as well as railway consultancy and contracting services around the world. Leveraging on its railway expertise, the Corporation is involved in the development of transit-related residential and commercial property projects, property management, shopping malls leasing and management, advertising media and telecommunication services.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

For more information about MTR Corporation (Crossrail) Limited , please visit http://mtrcrossrail.co.uk

Photo captions:

Purpose-built Elizabeth line trains offer a new travelling experience to passengers in the west of London as MTR Crossrail extends railway operations under the TfL Rail brand name.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:14:07 UTC
