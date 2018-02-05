Log in
02/02
44.2 HKD   -1.01%
10:30a MTR : Director Dealing
02/02 MTR : Second Price Monitoring Extn
02/02 MTR : Price Monitoring Extension
MTR : Director Dealing

0
02/05/2018 | 10:30am CET

Director Dealing

05 February 2018

Metal Tiger Plc

('Metal Tiger' or the 'Company')

Director Dealing

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) announces that Charles Hall (Non-executive Chairman, Director) has purchased 1,000,000 shares on market in MTR at an average price of 2.077 pence per share.


Following this on market purchase Charles Hall is interested in 30,858,406 shares in Metal Tiger plc representing 2.82% of the Company.

Charles Hall is interested in the following options for new shares in Metal Tiger:

3,000,000 options at an exercise price of 3p with an expiry date of 18.02.2020; and

5,000,000 at an exercise price of 6p with an expiry date of 11.05.2022.

For further information on the Company, visit: www.metaltigerplc.com :

Michael McNeilly (Chief Executive Officer) Tel: +44(0)20 7099 0738
Keith Springall (Finance Director & Company Secretary) Tel: +44 (0)20 7099 0738
Stephen Allen or Bhavesh Patel RFC Ambrian Ltd (Nominated Adviser) Tel +44 (0)20 3440 6800
Jonathan Williams RFC Ambrian Ltd

(Joint Broker)

Tel +44 (0)20 3440 6800
Nick Emerson SI Capital

(Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)1483 413 500
Gordon Poole

James Crothers

Camarco

(Financial PR)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4980

Notes to Editors:

Metal Tiger plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM Market ('AIM') with the trading code MTR and invests in high potential mineral projects with a precious and strategic metals focus.

The Company's target is to deliver a very high return for shareholders by investing in significantly undervalued and/or high potential opportunities in the mineral exploration and development sector timed to coincide, where possible, with a cyclical recovery in the exploration and mining markets. The Company's key strategic objective is to ensure the distribution to shareholders of major returns achieved from disposals.

Metal Tiger's Metal Projects Division is focused on the development of its key project interests in Botswana, Spain and Thailand. In Botswana, Metal Tiger has a growing interest in the large and highly prospective Kalahari copper/silver belt. In Spain, the Company has tungsten and gold interests in the highly-mineralised Extremadura region. In Thailand, Metal Tiger has interests in two potentially near-production stage silver/lead/zinc mines as well as licences, applications and critical historical data covering antimony, copper, gold, silver, lead and zinc opportunities.

The Company has access to a diverse pipeline of new opportunities focused on the natural resource sector including physical resource projects, new natural resource centred technologies and resource sector related fintech opportunities. Pipeline projects deemed commercially viable may be undertaken by Metal Tiger or by an AIM or NEX Exchange (formerly ISDX) partner with whom the Company is engaged.

Metal Tiger plc

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180205005367/en/

Metal Tiger plc published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 09:29:11 UTC.

