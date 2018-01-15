Log in
MTR : Director Warrant Conversion

01/15/2018

Director Warrant Conversion

Metal Tiger plc

15 January 2018

Metal Tiger Plc

('Metal Tiger' or the 'Company')

Director Warrant Conversion

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR), the London Stock Exchange AIM listed investor in strategic natural resource opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has today received a completed signed warrant conversion notice from Charles Hall, Non-Executive Chairman of Metal Tiger for the following amount:

Number of warrants exercised Price (£) Pound value (£) New Ordinary Shares to be issued
2,000,000 £0.02 £40,000.00 2,000,000

The 2,000,000 new ordinary shares are expected to be admitted to trading on or around 19 January 2018.

Following this issue the Company has 1,095,332,533 Ordinary Shares in issue and Charles Hall has a beneficial interest in 29,858,406 Ordinary Shares representing circa 2.72% of the issued share capital of the Company.

For further information on the Company, visit: www.metaltigerplc.com:

Michael McNeilly (Chief Executive Officer) Tel: +44(0)20 7099 0738
Keith Springall (Finance Director & Company Secretary) Tel: +44 (0)20 7099 0738
Stephen Allen or Bhavesh Patel RFC Ambrian Ltd (Nominated Adviser) Tel +44 (0)20 3440 6800
Jonathan Williams RFC Ambrian Ltd

(Joint Broker)

Tel +44 (0)20 3440 6800
Nick Emerson SI Capital

(Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)1483 413 500
Gordon Poole

James Crothers

Camarco

(Financial PR)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4980

LEI number 213800K1IN6M1VCVPA93

Classification 3.1

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

Metal Tiger plc

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005519/en/

Metal Tiger plc published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 17:39:02 UTC.

Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2017 50 624 M
EBIT 2017 13 318 M
Net income 2017 10 336 M
Debt 2017 35 974 M
Yield 2017 7,21%
P/E ratio 2017 26,77
P/E ratio 2018 27,32
EV / Sales 2017 6,13x
EV / Sales 2018 6,55x
Capitalization 275 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 43,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target -4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Kuen Leong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Si Hang Ma Chairman
Tin Shing Lau Operations Director
Leung Wah Hui Finance Director
Yiu-tat Suen Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.44%35 100
CHINA HIGH SPEED RAILWAY TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%3 782
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD2.01%3 321
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%3 140
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC0.29%2 683
FIRSTGROUP1.36%1 859
