MTR : Director Warrant Conversion

Director Warrant Conversion
Metal Tiger plc
15 January 2018
Metal Tiger Plc
('Metal Tiger' or the 'Company')
Director Warrant Conversion
Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR), the London Stock Exchange AIM listed investor in strategic natural resource opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has today received a completed signed warrant conversion notice from Charles Hall, Non-Executive Chairman of Metal Tiger for the following amount:
|
|
|
Number of warrants exercised
|
|
Price (£)
|
|
Pound value (£)
|
|
New Ordinary Shares to be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
£0.02
|
|
£40,000.00
|
|
2,000,000
The 2,000,000 new ordinary shares are expected to be admitted to trading on or around 19 January 2018.
Following this issue the Company has 1,095,332,533 Ordinary Shares in issue and Charles Hall has a beneficial interest in 29,858,406 Ordinary Shares representing circa 2.72% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|
Michael McNeilly (Chief Executive Officer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: +44(0)20 7099 0738
|
Keith Springall (Finance Director & Company Secretary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7099 0738
|
Stephen Allen or Bhavesh Patel
|
|
|
|
RFC Ambrian Ltd (Nominated Adviser)
|
|
|
|
Tel +44 (0)20 3440 6800
|
Jonathan Williams
|
|
|
|
RFC Ambrian Ltd
(Joint Broker)
|
|
|
|
Tel +44 (0)20 3440 6800
|
Nick Emerson
|
|
|
|
SI Capital
(Joint Broker)
|
|
|
|
Tel: +44 (0)1483 413 500
|
Gordon Poole
James Crothers
|
|
|
|
Camarco
(Financial PR)
|
|
|
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4980
LEI number 213800K1IN6M1VCVPA93
Classification 3.1
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).
Metal Tiger plc
