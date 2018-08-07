MTR : List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions

MTR CORPORATION LIMITED 香港鐵路有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 66)

List of Members of the Board and the Executive Directorate and their Roles and Functions

Board Committees

Executive CommitteeAudit Committee

Nominations Committee

Capital

Remuneration Works

Committee CommitteeRisk CommitteeCorporate Responsibility

Committee

Members of the Board Non-Executive Directors

Professor Frederick Ma Si-hang (Chairman)

James Henry Lau Jr

(Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury)

Secretary for Transport and Housing (Frank Chan Fan)

Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) (Hon Chi-keung) Commissioner for Transport (Mable Chan)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler

Dr Pamela Chan Wong ShuiDr Dorothy Chan Yuen Tak-faiVincent Cheng Hoi-chuenAnthony Chow Wing-kinDr Eddy Fong ChingJames Kwan Yuk-choiLau Ping-cheung, KaizerRose Lee Wai-munLucia Li Li Ka-laiAbraham Shek Lai-himBenjamin Tang Kwok-bunDr Allan Wong Chi-yunJohannes Zhou Yuan

Executive Director

Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen (Chief Executive Officer)

Members of the Executive Directorate

Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen (Chief Executive Officer) Jacob Kam Chak-pui

(Managing Director - Operations and Mainland Business) Margaret Cheng Wai-ching (Human Resources Director) Peter Ronald Ewen (Engineering Director) Herbert Hui Leung-wah (Finance Director) Adi Lau Tin-shing (Operations Director) Gillian Elizabeth Meller

(Legal and European Business Director)

Linda So Ka-pik

(Corporate Affairs Director) David Tang Chi-fai (Property Director) Jeny Yeung Mei-chun (Commercial Director)

Hong Kong, effective from 7 August 2018

C: Chairman of the committee M: Member of the committee