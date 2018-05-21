Log in
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED
MTR : New MTR Fare Saver at Choi Wan Shopping Centre in Choi Hung Offers $2 Discount

05/21/2018

PR037/18 21 May 2018

New MTR Fare Saver at Choi Wan Shopping Centre in Choi Hung

Offers $2 Discount

Adult Octopus holders living, working or shopping near Choi Wan Estate in Choi Hung will be able to enjoy a train journey with $2 discount from 24 May 2018 with a new Fare Saver set up in Choi Hung area. The new Fare Saver will be located on the ground floor of Choi Wan Shopping Centre. Adult Octopus holders can simply wave their Octopus over the reader on the Fare Saver to enjoy a $2 discount for their next train trip on the same day from Choi Hung Station to any destination within the MTR network (except the Airport Express).

Passengers are reminded that the discount will not be valid if the Octopus is next used for entry at MTR station other than Choi Hung Station.

MTR Fare Savers aim to provide an incentive to encourage more people who are located a bit further away from the railway to walk to the nearest MTR station to take the MTR. Including this new Fare Saver at Choi Wan Shopping Centre, there will be a total of 38 Fare Savers located in different areas of the territory.

For details of the Fare Saver, passengers may refer to the MTR website at www.mtr.com.hk or call the MTR Hotline at 2881 8888 during office hours.

- End -

About MTR Corporation

MTR Corporation is regarded as one of the world's leading railway operators for safety, reliability, customer service and cost efciency. In its home base of Hong Kong, the Corporation operates ten commuter railway lines, a Light Rail network and a high-speed Airport Express link on which about 5.8 million passenger trips are made on a normal week day. Another 6.5 million passenger trips are made on the rail services it operates outside Hong Kong in the Mainland of China, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia. In addition, the Corporation is involved in a range of railway construction projects as well as railway consultancy and contracting services around the world. Leveraging on its railway expertise, the Corporation is involved in the development of transit-related residential and commercial property projects, property management, shopping malls leasing and management, advertising media and telecommunication services.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

Photo Caption:

The new MTR Fare Saver is located on the ground floor of Choi Wan Shopping Centre. Adult Octopus holders who use the Fare Saver can enjoy a $2 discount on their next train trip on the same day when boarding at Choi Hung Station.

Disclaimer

MTR Corporation Limited published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 02:24:04 UTC
