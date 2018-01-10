MTR : Teddy Bears Fuse with Classic Masterpieces at New “Art in MTR” Exhibition

PR002/18 10 January 2018

Teddy Bears Fuse with Classic Masterpieces at New "Art in MTR" Exhibition

Teddy bears bring a new twist to some classic Western art paintings in the latest "Art in MTR" exhibition entitled "Masterpiece + Teddy", which opened today (10 January 2018) at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations and runs through to 3 April 2018. Visitors can enjoy 12 extraordinary artworks in which retired teacher Ms Magdalene Tam uses her unique style to fuse teddy bears into famous masterpieces.

"I think there is a story behind every famous painting and I am also fascinated with adorable teddy bears, so the thought of integrating the teddy bears into the paintings came into my mind," said Ms Tam, who has devoted her time since her retirement to art creation. "Although I encountered a lot of difficulties in this project, with encouragement from my family and friends, I made every endeavour to finish the works. I hope passengers will be happy to enjoy revisiting these masterpieces through my creations and experience the pleasure of art from a different perspective," she added.

MTR Corporation offers space at different MTR stations for temporary art exhibitions under the "Art in MTR" programme to promote artistic talent and the public's appreciation of art.

Interested artists and organisations may call the MTR Hotline on 2881 8888 to enquire, or submit their proposals directly to the MTR Corporation.

- End -

Photo Caption:

Ms Magdalene Tam, a retired teacher, shares her innovative ideas through her artworks at the "Art in MTR" exhibition entitled "Masterpiece + Teddy" which is being staged at MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations from today (10 January 2018) to 3 April 2018.