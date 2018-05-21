Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MTS : Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy

05/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems and sensors, today announced receipt of a Recognition of Excellence Award for efforts to improve energy efficiency.

MTS Systems Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/MTS Systems Corporation)

MTS was recognized at the Xcel Energy Efficiency Expo for several energy-saving initiatives, from stopping compressed air loss to installing LED lights. The MTS Green Team identified and prioritized improvement projects with the help of a Level 1 ASHREA Energy Audit. As a result, MTS was able to reduce energy use in the following ways:

  • Consolidate data center emergency backup power sources
  • Eliminate hundreds of individual electrical appliances
  • Reduce waste in compressed air system
  • Communicate energy saving practices for individual workstations to reduce overnight power consumption
  • Replace approximately 9,000 T8 florescent bulbs with Type A LED units, for an estimated 784,800 kWh per year savings.

The MTS Green Team continues to evaluate and monitor opportunities for energy use improvements with a centralized project score card. In addition, this volunteer group of employees makes suggestions for minimizing environmental impact and encouraging personal energy responsibility. Some of their successes include leading efforts to provide:

  • Educational seminars about recycling, composting, and LED lighting upgrades
  • Reusable water bottles for employees
  • Opportunities for campus clean-up
  • Bike garage for bicycle commuters
  • Onsite Electric Vehicle charging program for employee vehicles.

"MTS constantly looks for ways to improve the energy efficiency of our products and facilities. As a large manufacturer, our decisions about energy use have great impact on the area's total energy consumption," states Dr. Jeffrey Graves, MTS President and CEO. "MTS thanks Xcel Energy for recognizing our efforts to improve energy efficiency, and appreciates our employees' dedication to energy savings."

About MTS Systems Corporation
MTS Systems Corporation's testing hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide controls for a variety of applications measuring motion, pressure, position, force and sound. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 30, 2017 and revenue of $788 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. Additional information on MTS can be found at: http://www.mts.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-receives-energy-efficiency-award-from-xcel-energy-300651858.html

SOURCE MTS Systems Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
