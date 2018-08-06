Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MTU Aero Engines    MTX   DE000A0D9PT0

MTU AERO ENGINES (MTX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.08.2018 / 13:32
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Allianz Global Investors GmbH Frankfurt/Main
Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Aug 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.003 % 0.14 % 3.14 % 52000000
Previous notification 2.9951 % 0.14 % 3.13 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0D9PT0 0 1,561,467 0.00 % 3.003 %
Total 1,561,467 3.003 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible Bond 17.05.2023 Cash 70950 0.14 %
      Total 70950 0.14 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management AG % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH 3.003 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


06.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710865  06.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710865&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MTU AERO ENGINES
01:35pMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
08/01MTU AERO ENGINES : World’s first MRO shop for the MTR390-Enhanced engine p..
PU
08/01MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
07/26MTU AERO ENGINES : issues higher and more concrete forecast at half-year
PU
07/26MTU AERO ENGINES : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/26MTU AERO ENGINES : Half-year results
CO
07/23FARNBOROUGH AIRSHOW : MTU Aero Engines wins orders valued at circa 800 million e..
AQ
07/20MTU AERO ENGINES : Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg lays foundation stone for new ..
PU
07/20MTU Aero Engines Wins Orders Worth EUR800 Million During Airshow
DJ
07/20FARNBOROUGH AIRSHOW : MTU Aero Engines wins orders valued at circa 800 million e..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/28MTU Aero Engines AG ADR (MTUAY) CEO Reiner Winkler on Q2 2018 Results - Earni.. 
07/26MTU Aero Engines AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26MTU Aero Engines AG reports Q2 results 
05/06MTU Aero Engines' (MTUAF) CEO Reiner Winkler on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
05/03MTU Aero Engines AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 249 M
EBIT 2018 613 M
Net income 2018 409 M
Debt 2018 1 161 M
Yield 2018 1,46%
P/E ratio 2018 23,35
P/E ratio 2019 21,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 9 506 M
Chart MTU AERO ENGINES
Duration : Period :
MTU Aero Engines Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTU AERO ENGINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 171 €
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reiner Winkler Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Eberhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wagner Chief Operating Officer
Peter Kameritsch Chief Financial & Information Officer
Michael Behé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTU AERO ENGINES22.36%10 993
SAFRAN22.80%50 882
TRANSDIGM GROUP34.67%19 390
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-1.59%9 770
HEICO CORP25.99%9 181
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%6 108
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.