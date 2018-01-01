Müller - Die lila Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Müller - Die lila Logistik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Müller - Die lila Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: http://www.lila-logistik.com/reports/2017/2017_Jahresfinanzbericht.html Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: http://www.lila-logistik.com/reports/2017/2017_Konzern_Jahresfinanzbericht.html Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 16, 2018 German: http://www.lila-logistik.com/reports/2018/2018_Konzern_Halbjahresfinanzbericht.html

