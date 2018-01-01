Log in
Müller - Die lila Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/01/2018 | 12:05pm CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Müller - Die lila Logistik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Müller - Die lila Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.01.2018 / 12:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Müller - Die lila Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: http://www.lila-logistik.com/reports/2017/2017_Jahresfinanzbericht.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: http://www.lila-logistik.com/reports/2017/2017_Konzern_Jahresfinanzbericht.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 16, 2018 German: http://www.lila-logistik.com/reports/2018/2018_Konzern_Halbjahresfinanzbericht.html


01.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Müller - Die lila Logistik AG
Ferdinand-Porsche-Straße 4
74354 Besigheim-Ottmarsheim
Germany
Internet: www.lila-logistik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

637101  01.01.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=637101&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 144 M
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,15%
P/E ratio 2017 21,28
P/E ratio 2018 16,08
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,39x
Capitalization 57,6 M
Chart MUELLER - DIE LILA LOGISTI
Duration : Period :
Mueller - Die lila Logisti Technical Analysis Chart | MLL | DE0006214687 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MUELLER - DIE LILA LOGISTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Müller Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Peter Klaus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Hepp Chief Operating Officer
Rupert Früh Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Wecker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUELLER - DIE LILA LOGISTIK AG1.19%70
UNION PACIFIC30.32%106 362
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.00%61 590
CSX53.08%49 155
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION34.46%41 580
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.00%26 493
