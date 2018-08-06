Mueller Water Products : Title Mueller Water Products Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results

Mueller Water Products Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results

Increased Net Sales 7.8%

Earned Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.10

Delivered Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.19

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced today that for its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended June 30, 2018 net sales were $250.2 million and net income was $15.3 million.

In the 2018 third quarter, the Company:

Increased net sales 7.8 percent, or $18.0 million, to $250.2 million as compared with $232.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Generated operating income of $30.6 million and adjusted operating income of $47.3 million as compared with $43.0 million and $45.0 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Reported income from continuing operations of $15.3 million as compared with $24.1 million in the prior year quarter. Improved adjusted net income to $30.0 million as compared with $25.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Recorded a $14.1 million warranty charge at Technologies, a $6.2 million charge related to debt refinancing, a $2.4 million settlement gain on termination of interest rate swap contracts and other charges of $2.6 million.

Reported net income per diluted share of $0.10 and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.19 as compared with net income per diluted share of $0.15 and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.16 in the prior year quarter.

Generated $43.2 million of free cash flow through the first nine months as compared with $3.8 million in the prior year period.

Refinanced outstanding debt with $450 million of 5.5% Senior Notes due 2026 and decreased outstanding debt by $33.9 million.

'With net sales growth of 7.8 percent in the quarter, we continue to be very encouraged by the healthy demand in both municipal and residential end markets. Infrastructure and Technologies each generated solid volume growth in the quarter. In addition, we are benefiting from the price increases we implemented in the second quarter, which more than covered inflation. We also increased our adjusted operating income and adjusted net income per share. However, conversion margin lagged in the quarter primarily due to higher costs associated with inflation, some unexpected equipment downtime and repairs, and timing of certain SG&A expenses,' said Scott Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mueller Water Products.

'We continue to make solid progress on our key initiatives to execute our go-to-market strategies as a customer-focused organization, drive operational excellence and accelerate new product development. Our new product development initiatives are gaining momentum. At the American Water Works Association Annual Conference, we introduced a smart fire hydrant that monitors pressure and detects leaks, and at Singapore International Water Week, we showcased the deployment of our EchoShore® TX leak detection monitoring system being used by PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency.

'We anticipate continued growth in our end markets in 2018. For full year 2018, we expect our consolidated net sales increase to be at the high end of the 7 to 9 percent range we provided last quarter, with adjusted operating income growing between 9 and 11 percent.

'I am excited about where we are with our strategic initiatives and the contribution they should provide to our performance going forward. Our growth strategies are supported by our strong balance sheet and free cash flow with a capital allocation strategy focused on enhancing our position as a leading water infrastructure company.'

Consolidated Results

Net sales for the 2018 third quarter increased $18.0 million, or 7.8 percent, to $250.2 million as compared with $232.2 million in the 2017 third quarter with growth in both segments.

Adjusted operating income increased to $47.3 million for the 2018 third quarter as compared with $45.0 million in the 2017 third quarter.

Segment Results

Infrastructure

Net sales for the 2018 third quarter increased $16.5 million, or 7.9 percent, to $224.1 million as compared with $207.6 million in the 2017 third quarter, primarily due to higher shipment volumes and higher pricing.

Operating income was $57.0 million in the quarter. Adjusted operating income for the 2018 third quarter increased 5.2 percent to $57.0 million as compared with $54.2 million in the 2017 third quarter. Adjusted operating income increased primarily due to higher pricing and higher shipment volumes, which were partially offset by higher costs associated with inflation, unexpected equipment downtime and repairs, and timing of certain SG&A expenses.

Technologies

Net sales for the 2018 third quarter increased $1.5 million, or 6.1 percent, to $26.1 million, as compared with $24.6 million in the 2017 third quarter, due to higher volumes.

During the quarter, we completed a new study of our historical warranty experience. As a result of this new information, we recorded a warranty charge of $14.1 million during the quarter.

Operating loss was $16.1 million in the 2018 third quarter, which includes the $14.1 million warranty charge mentioned above, and was $1.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating loss was $2.0 million in the 2018 third quarter and was $1.6 million in the 2017 third quarter. Adjusted operating loss increased primarily due to increased costs associated with unexpected equipment downtime and repairs and inflation, partially offset by higher volumes.

Interest Expense, Net and Related Items

Interest expense, net for the 2018 third quarter was $5.3 million as compared with $5.1 million in the 2017 third quarter. During the third quarter, we issued $450 million of 5.5% Senior Notes due in 2026. We repaid our outstanding term loan with proceeds from the offering and cash on hand. We wrote-off the deferred financing costs and unamortized original issue discount associated with the term loan, resulting in a one-time non-cash charge of $6.2 million. In addition, we terminated our interest swap contracts and recorded a one-time $2.4 million cash gain.

Income Taxes

For the 2018 third quarter, the Company reported income tax expense of $6.0 million, or 28.2 percent of income before income taxes. This rate differs from the statutory rate primarily due to the effects of state income taxes, manufacturing deductions and discrete items.

Conference Call Webcast

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results as determined under GAAP, the Company also provides non-GAAP information that management believes is useful to investors. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and securities analysts, investors and other interested parties should not consider any of these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company presents adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as performance measures because management uses these measures in evaluating the Company's underlying performance on a consistent basis across periods and in making decisions about operational strategies. Management also believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's recurring performance.

The Company presents net debt and net debt leverage as performance measures because management uses them in evaluating its capital management, and the investment community commonly uses them as measures of indebtedness. The Company presents free cash flow because management believes it is commonly used by the investment community to measure the Company's ability to create liquidity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP results are included as an attachment to this press release and have been posted online at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, plan, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our go-to-market strategies, operational excellence, acceleration of new product development, continued growth in our end markets in this fiscal year, net sales growth and adjusted operating income targets, growth and capital allocation strategies and future warranty charges. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market or regulatory conditions, manufacturing and product performance, warranty assumptions (including the adequacy of our reserves related thereto), expectations regarding higher volumes, continued execution of our cost productivity initiatives and improved pricing, as well as other factors that are described in the section entitled 'RISK FACTORS' in Item 1A of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. We do not have any intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

