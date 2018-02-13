Log in
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. (MWA)
Mueller Water Products to Present at Gabelli & Company's 28th Annual Pump, Valve and Water Systems Symposium

02/13/2018

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), will present at Gabelli & Company’s 28th Annual Pump, Valve and Water Systems Symposium. The presentation will take place on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. local time in New York City.

The presentation will be webcast on Mueller Water Products’ website — www.muellerwaterproducts.com — and will be archived for approximately 90 days. 

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America.  Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment.  We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Investor Contact:
Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Yolanda Kokayi
770-206-4131
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 876 M
EBIT 2018 140 M
Net income 2018 125 M
Debt 2018 114 M
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 14,06
P/E ratio 2019 16,87
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 1 723 M
