MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG (MUV2)
Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Munich Re Confirms 2018 Profit Target After 2Q Net Profit Slips

08/08/2018 | 08:08am CEST

By Pietro Lombardi

Munich Re AG (MUV2.XE) said Wednesday that its second-quarter net profit and gross premiums written fell on year but confirmed its 2018 profit target.

Net profit for the period fell to 724 million euros ($838.6 million) compared with EUR729 million a year earlier, the reinsurance giant said.

Gross premiums written stood at EUR11.19 billion, down from EUR11.80 billion a year earlier.

The company confirmed its 2018 profit guidance of between EUR2.1 billion and EUR2.5 billion.

Munich Re still expects to post gross premiums written of between EUR46 billion and EUR49 billion for 2018.

"Munich Re has lowered its projection for ERGO International's combined ratio for the full year by one percentage point to 96%," the company said referring to a key industry metric that compares costs and claims with premium income.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 49 846 M
EBIT 2018 3 899 M
Net income 2018 2 496 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,88%
P/E ratio 2018 11,14
P/E ratio 2019 10,12
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 28 140 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 204 €
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Ron Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG3.87%32 701
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG8.58%15 880
EVEREST RE GROUP-1.31%8 971
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.2.65%5 238
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA71.61%4 694
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.25%2 234
