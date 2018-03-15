Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Muenchener Rueckversicherung    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG (MUV2)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/15 09:00:29 am
184.25 EUR   +1.29%
08:12aMUENCHENER RUEC : Munich Re to Buy Back Up to EUR1 Billion in Shares..
DJ
07:45aMUENCHENER RUEC : Munich Re Resolves Share Buyback
DJ
07:35aMUENCHENER RUEC : Munich Re resolves share buyback
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Munich Re to Buy Back Up to EUR1 Billion in Shares by 2019 AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 08:12am CET

By Sarah Sloat

Munich Re AG (MUV2.XE) said Thursday that it will spend up to 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) on a share-buyback program in the coming year and raised its profit guidance for 2018.

The German reinsurer said it will repurchase around 11 million shares by next year's annual general meeting.

For 2018, Munich Re expects consolidated group profit of between EUR2.1 billion and EUR2.5 billion, up from its previous guidance for EUR2.0 billion to EUR2.4 billion. Gross premiums should be between EUR46 billion and EUR49 billion, it said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG 0.25% 182.1 Delayed Quote.2.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
08:12aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re to Buy Back Up to EUR1 Billion in Share..
DJ
07:45aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Resolves Share Buyback
DJ
07:35aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re resolves share buyback
EQ
03/07MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/06MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Manchester Underwriting Acquires Pelican Underwri..
AQ
02/27South African regulator refers ex-KPMG employee to disciplinary hearing
RE
02/27South African regulator refers ex-KPMG employee to disciplinary hearing
RE
02/26MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/22MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : New business models for the connected industry Mu..
PU
02/21Catastrophe Losses Bruise Reinsurers -- WSJ
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/06Muenchener Rueckver Ges' (MURGF) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
02/06Muenchener Rueckver Ges 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/06Muenchener Rueckver Ges reports Q4 results 
2017Waymo teams with startup to offer rider insurance 
2017Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft's (MURGF) on Q3 2017 Results - Ear.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 50 360 M
EBIT 2018 3 589 M
Net income 2018 2 368 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,94%
P/E ratio 2018 11,47
P/E ratio 2019 10,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 28 285 M
Chart MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
Duration : Period :
Muenchener Rueckversicheru Technical Analysis Chart | MUV2 | DE0008430026 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 200 €
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Wenning Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Ron Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG0.94%35 003
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG4.96%16 458
EVEREST RE GROUP18.14%10 675
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.8.72%5 465
VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD.44.29%5 370
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA28.24%4 129
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.