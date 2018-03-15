Muenchener Rueckversicherung : Munich Re to Buy Back Up to EUR1 Billion in Shares by 2019 AGM

By Sarah Sloat

Munich Re AG (MUV2.XE) said Thursday that it will spend up to 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) on a share-buyback program in the coming year and raised its profit guidance for 2018.

The German reinsurer said it will repurchase around 11 million shares by next year's annual general meeting.

For 2018, Munich Re expects consolidated group profit of between EUR2.1 billion and EUR2.5 billion, up from its previous guidance for EUR2.0 billion to EUR2.4 billion. Gross premiums should be between EUR46 billion and EUR49 billion, it said.

