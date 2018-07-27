Log in
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

07/27/2018 | 10:05am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

27.07.2018 / 10:02
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 18 July 2018 until and including 26 July 2018, a number of 233,815 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ('Munich Re'); on 07 June 2018, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.

Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR)
18.07.2018 18,000 187.7736
19.07.2018 63,044 186.4144
20.07.2018 80,000 183.3239
23.07.2018 22,459 183.2804
24.07.2018 1,029 185.4534
25.07.2018 46,783 184.0070
26.07.2018 2,500 185.3059

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and including 26 July 2018 amounts to 1,072,678 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 27 July 2018

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München The Board of Management


27.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

708577  27.07.2018 

© EQS 2018
