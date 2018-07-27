Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting

Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 18 July 2018 until and including 26 July 2018, a number of 233,815 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ('Munich Re'); on 07 June 2018, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.

Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR) 18.07.2018 18,000 187.7736 19.07.2018 63,044 186.4144 20.07.2018 80,000 183.3239 23.07.2018 22,459 183.2804 24.07.2018 1,029 185.4534 25.07.2018 46,783 184.0070 26.07.2018 2,500 185.3059

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and including 26 July 2018 amounts to 1,072,678 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 27 July 2018

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München The Board of Management