DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
27.07.2018 / 10:02
Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 18 July 2018 until and including 26 July 2018, a
number of 233,815 shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in
München ('Munich Re'); on 07 June 2018, the Company disclosed pursuant to
art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average price (EUR)
|18.07.2018
|18,000
|187.7736
|19.07.2018
|63,044
|186.4144
|20.07.2018
|80,000
|183.3239
|23.07.2018
|22,459
|183.2804
|24.07.2018
|1,029
|185.4534
|25.07.2018
|46,783
|184.0070
|26.07.2018
|2,500
|185.3059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and
including 26 July 2018 amounts to 1,072,678 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3
of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the
website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).
Munich, 27 July 2018
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management
