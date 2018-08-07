Multiplus : 1Q18 Earnings Release

Barueri, August 06, 2018 - Multiplus S.A. (B3: MPLU3) informs that its results for the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18) are available on its website at ir.pontosmultiplus.com.br and through the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Highlights:

21.1 million members , 17.8% more than in 2Q17.;

, 17.8% more than in 2Q17.; 33% of points issued by non-air and non-financial partners: points accrued through retail, insurance, hotel, ticket and other partners;

points accrued through retail, insurance, hotel, ticket and other partners; 1 million foreign members: Successful internationalization: IN OPERATION: United States and Paraguay with co-branded cards;

IN OPERATION: United States and Paraguay with co-branded cards; EXCLUSIVE DESTINATIONS FLYING LATAM AIRLINES: Las Vegas, Boston, Lisbon, Rome and TelAviv. Best air network; More options: Oneworld: ONLINE REDEMPTIONS: We are already issuing online tickets for Iberia, Qantas, British Airlines and American Airlines.

100,000 clients in our Insurtech: FIRST player in the industry to offer insurance. Travel, auto, home, personal and other;

FIRST player in the industry to offer insurance. Travel, auto, home, personal and other; STARTUP acceleration program: INNOVATION: More accrual sources for our members.

