MULTIPLUS SA (MPLU3)
News

Multiplus : 1Q18 Earnings Release

08/07/2018 | 02:51am CEST

Barueri, August 06, 2018 - Multiplus S.A. (B3: MPLU3) informs that its results for the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18) are available on its website at ir.pontosmultiplus.com.br and through the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Please click here to access the full earnings release and Management discussion.

Highlights:

  • 21.1 million members, 17.8% more than in 2Q17.;
  • 33% of points issued by non-air and non-financial partners: points accrued through retail, insurance, hotel, ticket and other partners;
  • 1 million foreign members: Successful internationalization: IN OPERATION: United States and Paraguay with co-branded cards;
    • EXCLUSIVE DESTINATIONS FLYING LATAM AIRLINES: Las Vegas, Boston, Lisbon, Rome and TelAviv. Best air network;
    • More options: Oneworld: ONLINE REDEMPTIONS: We are already issuing online tickets for Iberia, Qantas, British Airlines and American Airlines.
  • 100,000 clients in our Insurtech: FIRST player in the industry to offer insurance. Travel, auto, home, personal and other;
  • STARTUP acceleration program: INNOVATION: More accrual sources for our members.

The conference calls in Portuguese and English will be held tomorrow, August 7 at 09:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), respectively.

Password: Multiplus

Playback: Playback: For those who cannot follow the event live, the audio will be made available for later access by phone at +55 11 3193-1012 / 2820-4012, access code 4419656# (Portuguese) and access code 7519681# (English). The audio will be made available from August 07, 2018 until August 13, 2018.

Disclaimer

Multiplus SA published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 00:50:10 UTC
