Murata Manufacturing : Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd. announces New Facility Opening Ceremony
08/08/2018 | 06:12am CEST
Summary
In August of 2017, Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd. (Wuxi City, China), a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., began construction of a fourth production building. On Wednesday, August 8, the company held a ceremony to celebrate the construction's completion. The new facility was built primarily to expand the production capabilities of lithium-ion secondary batteries for use in mobile devices and strengthen the company's ability to respond to anticipated market demand for the solution.
Ceremony Overview
Date & time:
(Local time)
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Ceremony 10:30 to 11:30
Location:
No.41, Zhujiang Road, New District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China
Guests:
Government officials and others
Company attendees:
Norio Nakajima, Representative Director & Senior Executive Vice President and others
New Building Overview
Structure & scale:
Factory building: Five stories, steel frame, reinforced concrete
Welfare building: Six stories, reinforced concrete
Total floor area:
Factory building: 88,178 m²
Welfare building: 7,308 m²
Building area:
22,508 m² (including annex attached to factory building)
Total investment amount:
Approx. 16 billion yen (building only)
Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd.
Location:
No.27, Changjiang Road, New District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China
Established:
September 2017 (Acquired battery business from Sony Corporation)
Representative:
Shinji Nomura, Chairman
No. of employees:
7,548 (as of July 31, 2018)
Business:
Lithium-ion battery packs and module manufacturing
Murata in Brief
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com
