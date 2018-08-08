Log in
Murata Manufacturing : Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd. announces New Facility Opening Ceremony

08/08/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Summary

In August of 2017, Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd. (Wuxi City, China), a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., began construction of a fourth production building. On Wednesday, August 8, the company held a ceremony to celebrate the construction's completion. The new facility was built primarily to expand the production capabilities of lithium-ion secondary batteries for use in mobile devices and strengthen the company's ability to respond to anticipated market demand for the solution.

Ceremony Overview

Date & time:

(Local time)

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Ceremony 10:30 to 11:30

Location: No.41, Zhujiang Road, New District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China
Guests: Government officials and others
Company attendees: Norio Nakajima, Representative Director & Senior Executive Vice President and others

New Building Overview

Structure & scale:

Factory building: Five stories, steel frame, reinforced concrete
Welfare building: Six stories, reinforced concrete

Total floor area:

Factory building: 88,178 m²
Welfare building: 7,308 m²

Building area:
 22,508 m² (including annex attached to factory building)
Total investment amount:
 Approx. 16 billion yen (building only)

Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd.

Location:
 No.27, Changjiang Road, New District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China
Established:
 September 2017 (Acquired battery business from Sony Corporation)
Representative:
 Shinji Nomura, Chairman
No. of employees:
 7,548 (as of July 31, 2018)
Business:
 Lithium-ion battery packs and module manufacturing
Murata in Brief

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:11:02 UTC
