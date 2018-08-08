Murata Manufacturing : Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd. announces New Facility Opening Ceremony

Summary

In August of 2017, Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd. (Wuxi City, China), a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., began construction of a fourth production building. On Wednesday, August 8, the company held a ceremony to celebrate the construction's completion. The new facility was built primarily to expand the production capabilities of lithium-ion secondary batteries for use in mobile devices and strengthen the company's ability to respond to anticipated market demand for the solution.

Ceremony Overview

Date & time: (Local time) Wednesday, August 8, 2018 Ceremony 10:30 to 11:30 Location: No.41, Zhujiang Road, New District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China

Guests: Government officials and others Company attendees: Norio Nakajima, Representative Director & Senior Executive Vice President and others

New Building Overview

Structure & scale:

Factory building: Five stories, steel frame, reinforced concrete

Welfare building: Six stories, reinforced concrete Total floor area: Factory building: 88,178 m²

Welfare building: 7,308 m² Building area:

22,508 m² (including annex attached to factory building)

Total investment amount:

Approx. 16 billion yen (building only)



Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd.

Location:

No.27, Changjiang Road, New District, Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China Established:

September 2017 (Acquired battery business from Sony Corporation)

Representative:

Shinji Nomura, Chairman

No. of employees:

7,548 (as of July 31, 2018)

Business:

Lithium-ion battery packs and module manufacturing



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com