Murata Manufacturing : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

July 27, 2018
Company name:
Name of representative:Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Tsuneo Murata
Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director
Contact:
(Code: 6981, First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Toshiyuki Ozawa
General Manager of Corporate Communication Department (Phone: 075-955-6786)
Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Company") hereby announces that, this day payment procedures were completed as follows for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at Company's board of directors meeting held on June 28, 2018. For details, please refer to "Notice regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" which was announced on June 28, 2018.
Outline of the Disposal
|
(1) Disposal date
|
July 27, 2018
|
(2) Class and number of shares to be disposed
|
7,820 shares of common stock of the Company
|
(3) Disposal price
|
17,890 yen per share
|
(4) Total value of shares to be disposed
|
139,899,800 yen
|
(5) Allottees and number thereof, number of shares to be disposed
|
Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors): 6 4,080 shares
Vice Presidents: 17 3,740 shares
