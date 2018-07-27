Murata Manufacturing : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Log in
07/27/2018 | 08:37am CEST

July 27, 2018

Company name:

Name of representative:Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Tsuneo Murata

Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director

Contact:

(Code: 6981, First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Toshiyuki Ozawa

General Manager of Corporate Communication Department (Phone: 075-955-6786)

Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Company") hereby announces that, this day payment procedures were completed as follows for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at Company's board of directors meeting held on June 28, 2018. For details, please refer to "Notice regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" which was announced on June 28, 2018.

Outline of the Disposal

(1) Disposal date

July 27, 2018

(2) Class and number of shares to be disposed

7,820 shares of common stock of the Company

(3) Disposal price

17,890 yen per share

(4) Total value of shares to be disposed

139,899,800 yen

(5) Allottees and number thereof, number of shares to be disposed

Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors): 6 4,080 shares

Vice Presidents: 17 3,740 shares

1

Disclaimer

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:36:03 UTC
