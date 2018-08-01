Murphy Oil Corporation : Announces Dividend

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2018, to stockholders of record as of August 13, 2018.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

Murphy Oil Corporation is a global independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company’s diverse resource base includes offshore production in Southeast Asia, Canada and Gulf of Mexico, as well as North America onshore plays in the Eagle Ford Shale, Kaybob Duvernay and Montney. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at http://www.murphyoilcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005532/en/