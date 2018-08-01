Murphy Oil Corporation : Announces Dividend

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today
declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil
Corporation of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share on an annualized
basis. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2018, to stockholders of
record as of August 13, 2018.
ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Murphy Oil Corporation is a global independent oil and natural gas
exploration and production company. The company’s diverse resource base
includes offshore production in Southeast Asia, Canada and Gulf of
Mexico, as well as North America onshore plays in the Eagle Ford Shale,
Kaybob Duvernay and Montney. Additional information can be found on the
company’s website at http://www.murphyoilcorp.com.
