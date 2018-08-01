Log in
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION (MUR)
  Report  
Murphy Oil Corporation : Announces Dividend

08/01/2018

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2018, to stockholders of record as of August 13, 2018.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

Murphy Oil Corporation is a global independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company’s diverse resource base includes offshore production in Southeast Asia, Canada and Gulf of Mexico, as well as North America onshore plays in the Eagle Ford Shale, Kaybob Duvernay and Montney. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at http://www.murphyoilcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 587 M
EBIT 2018 615 M
Net income 2018 364 M
Debt 2018 2 001 M
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 14,59
P/E ratio 2019 16,35
EV / Sales 2018 2,97x
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capitalization 5 693 M
Chart MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Murphy Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger W. Jenkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Looney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal E. Schmale Independent Director
Robert Madison Murphy Director
James Virgil Kelley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION7.12%5 693
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.48%84 561
EOG RESOURCES19.49%75 194
CNOOC LTD16.93%73 412
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%63 796
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.77%44 418
