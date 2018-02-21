Log in
MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC (MUT)

MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC (MUT)
Murray Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/21/2018 | 01:12pm CET

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 20 February 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

817.69p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

824.79p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

817.30p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust PLC with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

824.40p

Ordinary

Murray Income Trust plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:10:08 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Neil Alan Hayes Rogan Chairman
David Ernest Woods Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean C. Park Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Andrew John Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter J. Tait Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INCOME TRUST PLC-5.52%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%985
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%128
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%112
