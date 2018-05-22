Murray International Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Murray International Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300BP77JO5Y8LM553
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
MR DAVID HARDIE
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300BP77JO5Y8LM553
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
ORDINARY 25P SHARES
GB0006111909
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
SHARE PURCHASE
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
MR D HARDIE - £11.8387 PER SHARE
MRS F M HARDIE - £11.8387 PER SHARE
|
115
70
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
185 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH
£2,190.16 TOTAL PRICE
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-05-21
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)
Following this transaction the total declarable holding of Mr David Hardie is 13,166 Ordinary Shares of 25p each
Disclaimer
Murray International Trust plc published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 09:12:04 UTC