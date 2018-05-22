Murray International Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Murray International Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300BP77JO5Y8LM553

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MR DAVID HARDIE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC b) LEI 549300BP77JO5Y8LM553 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY 25P SHARES GB0006111909 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) MR D HARDIE - £11.8387 PER SHARE MRS F M HARDIE - £11.8387 PER SHARE 115 70 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 185 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH £2,190.16 TOTAL PRICE e) Date of the transaction 2018-05-21 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)

Following this transaction the total declarable holding of Mr David Hardie is 13,166 Ordinary Shares of 25p each