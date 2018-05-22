Log in
Murray International Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/22/2018 | 11:13am CEST

Murray International Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300BP77JO5Y8LM553

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

MR DAVID HARDIE

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC

b)

LEI

549300BP77JO5Y8LM553

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 25P SHARES

GB0006111909

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

MR D HARDIE - £11.8387 PER SHARE

MRS F M HARDIE - £11.8387 PER SHARE

115

70

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

185 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH

£2,190.16 TOTAL PRICE

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-05-21

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)

Following this transaction the total declarable holding of Mr David Hardie is 13,166 Ordinary Shares of 25p each

Disclaimer

Murray International Trust plc published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 09:12:04 UTC
