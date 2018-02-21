Murray International Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

RNS Number : 5432F
Murray International Trust PLC
21 February 2018
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 20 February 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.
|
Murray International Trust Undiluted
|
Excluding Income
|
1162.50p
|
Ordinary
|
Murray International Trust Undiluted
|
Including Income
|
1183.90p
|
Ordinary
|
Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value
|
Excluding Income
|
1161.50p
|
Ordinary
|
Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value
|
Including Income
|
1182.90p
|
Ordinary
