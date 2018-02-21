Log in
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC (MYI)

MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC (MYI)
02/21 01:22:25 pm
1230 GBp   +0.16%
01:06pMURRAY INTERNAT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12:07pMURRAY INTERNAT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/19MURRAY INTERNAT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Murray International Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/21/2018 | 01:06pm CET

RNS Number : 5432F

Murray International Trust PLC

21 February 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 20 February 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

1162.50p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Including Income

1183.90p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

1161.50p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

1182.90p

Ordinary

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVBBGDDCXDBGIB

Murray International Trust plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:05:04 UTC.

