MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC (MYI)

MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC (MYI)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/27 02:11:29 pm
1163 GBp   +0.61%
Murray International Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

07/27/2018 | 01:37pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 26 July 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

1146.54p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust Undiluted

Including Income

1165.44p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

1145.37p

Ordinary

Murray International Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

1164.26p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Murray International Trust plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 11:36:01 UTC
Chart MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC
Murray International Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Carter Chairman
Peter Dunscombe Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcia Dominic Campbell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Hardie Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandra Jane Mackesy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST PLC-8.83%1 915
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC14.21%1 395
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.13%1 057
DRAPER ESPRIT53.26%805
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%396
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP9.30%155
