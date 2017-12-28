Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Musgrave Minerals Ltd    MGV   AU000000MGV1

MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD (MGV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
0.08 AUD   +2.56%
08:19p MUSGRAVE MINERA : Change of Directors Interest Notice
07:59p MUSGRAVE MINERA : Secondary Trading Notice
12/18 MUSGRAVE MINERA : Veritas Research Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Musgrave Minerals : Change of Directors Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 08:19pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Musgrave Minerals Limited 12 143 890 671

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Waugh

Date of last notice

30 November 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Robert Scott Waugh & Mrs Sara Ruth Waugh (Mr Waugh is a trustee and beneficiary of the entity)

Date of change

29 December 2017

No. of securities held prior to change

1,057,172 fully paid ordinary shares

400,000 unlisted $0.045 options expiring 22/04/2021

800,000 unlisted $0.1671 options expiring 03/11/2019

800,000 unlisted $0.1950 options expiring 03/11/2021

1,500,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

400,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$18,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1,457,172 fully paid ordinary shares 800,000 unlisted $0.1671 options expiring 03/11/2019 800,000 unlisted $0.1950 options expiring 03/11/2021 1,500,000 unlisted $0.0974 options expiring 29/11/2020

Nature of change

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐back

Exercise of unlisted options

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Musgrave Minerals Limited published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 01:19:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD
08:19p MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Change of Directors Interest Notice
07:59p MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Secondary Trading Notice
12/18 MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Veritas Research Report
12/15 PTR : Petratherm Signs Letter Agreement
12/14 MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Secondary Trading Notice
12/12 MUSGRAVE MINERALS : BRR Interview – Site Video, Break of Day Cue Project
12/11 MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Resource Capital Research Report
11/30 MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4
11/28 MUSGRAVE MINERALS : AGM Chairman's Address
11/28 MUSGRAVE MINERALS : New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Louise
More news
Chart MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Musgrave Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MGV | AU000000MGV1 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Waugh Managing Director & Executive Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Kelly Amanda Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
John Morgan Edwin Percival Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia Anne Farr Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD0.00%0
BHP BILLITON LIMITED17.12%114 804
BHP BILLITON PLC13.74%114 804
RIO TINTO20.29%92 457
RIO TINTO LIMITED24.57%92 457
ANGLO AMERICAN31.38%28 625
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.