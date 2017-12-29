Log in
MUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD (MGV)
End-of-day quote  - 12/28
0.08 AUD   +2.56%
Musgrave Minerals : Secondary Trading Notice

12/29/2017 | 01:59am CET

ASX RELEASE ASX: MGV

29 December 2017

Secondary Trading Notice

Further to the Appendix 3B released earlier today, Musgrave Minerals Ltd ("the Company") has issued 400,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

Secondary Trading Notice Pursuant to Paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Act").

The Act restricts the on‐sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By giving this Notice, a sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

The Company hereby notifies ASX under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

  • (a) the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

  • (b) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and

(c)as at the date of this notice, there is no information:

  • a. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and

  • b. that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:

    • i. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or

    • ii. the rights and liabilities attaching to the relevant Shares.

For and on behalf of the Board,

Trish Farr

Company Secretary.

28 Richardson Street, West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: (61 8) 9324 1061 Fax: (61 8) 9324 1014

Web: www.musgraveminerals.com.au Email: [email protected]

ACN: 143 890 671

Musgrave Minerals Limited published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 00:59:06 UTC.

