Mustang Bio to Present at March Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ:MBIO), a Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies based on proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) technology, today announced that Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at two investor conferences in March.



Oppenheimer’s 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at 9:45 a.m. EDT at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City

on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at 9:45 a.m. EDT at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City Needham & Company’s 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. EDT at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City

A live webcast of the Needham & Company presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Mustang’s website: ir.mustangbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”), a Fortress Biotech Company, is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with the City of Hope National Medical Center and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to develop proprietary chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR”) engineered T cell (“CAR T”) therapies across many cancers, and with Harvard Medical School’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the Harvard Stem Cell Institute for the development of CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress develops and commercializes products both within Fortress and through certain of its subsidiary companies, also known as Fortress Companies. In addition to its internal development programs, Fortress leverages its biopharmaceutical business expertise and drug development capabilities and provides funding and management services to help the Fortress Companies achieve their goals. Fortress and the Fortress Companies may seek licensing arrangements, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and/or public and private financings to accelerate and provide additional funding to support their research and development programs. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

