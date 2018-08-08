Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Mutares AG    MUX   DE000A0SMSH2

MUTARES AG (MUX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mutares AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 08:10am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.08.2018 / 08:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Friedrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares AG

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.80 EUR 23425.20 EUR
10.95 EUR 16315.50 EUR
10.90 EUR 5155.70 EUR
10.85 EUR 1085.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.87 EUR 45981.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


08.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares AG
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44083  08.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MUTARES AG
08:10aMUTARES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:10aMUTARES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/07MUTARES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/07MUTARES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/07MUTARES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/06MUTARES : Investment company Mutares acquires UK provider of vehicle services fr..
PU
08/06MUTARES : Investment company Mutares acquires UK provider of vehicle services fr..
EQ
08/03MUTARES : reaches amicable solution to several years of litigation
PU
08/03MUTARES : reaches amicable solution to several years of litigation
EQ
08/01MUTARES : Balcke-Dürr Group with strategic acquisition in the growing market of ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 090 M
EBIT 2018 26,7 M
Net income 2018 18,5 M
Finance 2018 29,0 M
Yield 2018 8,43%
P/E ratio 2018 10,52
P/E ratio 2019 15,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
Capitalization 169 M
Chart MUTARES AG
Duration : Period :
mutares AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUTARES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,2 €
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Laik Chief Executive Officer
Micha Bloching Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolf Cornelius Chief Operating Officer
Mark Friedrich Chief Financial Officer
Volker Rofalski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUTARES AG-30.31%196
3M COMPANY-11.39%121 253
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.96%115 082
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.58%113 853
SIEMENS-3.26%109 671
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.25%49 136
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.