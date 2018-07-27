MVB Financial Corp. : to Participate in the 19th Annual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

MVB Financial Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MVBF) today announced that Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, and Donald T. Robinson, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in the 19th Annual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference being held in New York City on July 31 and August 1, 2018. During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors, as well as give a presentation.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods representative.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the holding company of MVB Bank, is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker “MVBF.”

MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, W.Va. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the bank’s subsidiary, MVB Mortgage, the company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.

For more information about MVB, please visit ir.mvbbanking.com.

