MVB Financial Corp. : to Participate in the 19th Annual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

MVB Financial Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MVBF) today announced that
Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, and Donald T. Robinson, Executive
Vice President and CFO, will participate in the 19th Annual KBW
Community Bank Investor Conference being held in New York City on July
31 and August 1, 2018. During the conference, the management team will
hold a series of meetings with institutional investors, as well as give
a presentation.
Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is
mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a
one-on-one meeting, please contact your Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods
representative.
About MVB Financial Corp.
MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the holding company of
MVB Bank, is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the
ticker “MVBF.”
MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, W.Va.
Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the bank’s subsidiary, MVB
Mortgage, the company provides financial services to individuals and
corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange
technology, listing, information and public company services.
For more information about MVB, please visit ir.mvbbanking.com.
