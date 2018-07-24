My Size : to Showcase its Technology at the 6th Annual Go eCommerce Summit in Israel

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (the "Company" or "MySize") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today it will participate in the 6th Annual Go eCommerce summit in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 25. The Company will showcase its MySizeID™ mobile solution to highlight how e-commerce retailers can enhance shopper experience and reduce costs by providing a more efficient sizing solution that dramatically reduces merchandise returns. MySize will be a Bronze Sponsor of the event and will be providing demos of its technology at its booth (#8) throughout the summit, including a first look at MySizeID™ fully integrated into a Shopify online store.

Go eCommerce has grown into the largest e-commerce event in Israel. The summit brings together 1,500 managers and key decision makers from the global e-commerce industry to discuss innovative technologies and solutions that can improve efficiencies and help businesses succeed online.

"We are excited to be participating in Go eCommerce, the premier e-commerce event in Israel. We look forward to meeting with the leading minds and decisions makers within the industry and showcasing how MySizeID™ can address the needs of large, small, and emerging online retailers alike," said My Size CEO, Ronen Luzon. "Our turnkey solution enables a merchant's customers to choose the appropriate apparel size for each specific brand, based on that shopper's real measurements in "real time." No more guessing sizes and no more unnecessary size-related returns. MySizeID™ provides the right fit, each and every time."

MySize recently announced the open registration for its MySizeID™ mobile measurement technology for online retailers utilizing third party e-commerce platforms – a direct solution to a growing industry issue. In an online clothing market, estimated to be valued at over $72 billion in the U.S. alone, 70% of apparel returns are size related, while 32% of shoppers don't purchase fashion online because of uncertainty around size and fit, according to a Drapers Etail Report.

MySizeID can increase the sales of apparel retailers by reducing or even eliminating their customer's uncertainties regarding size and fit. Based on My Size's estimates, the MySizeID™ app can increase average order values by approximately 20% and can reduce return rates by approximately 30%. Furthermore, MySizeID™ enhances the customer experience by increasing confidence in the retailer and sizing, which can lead to greater brand loyalty.

