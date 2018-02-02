My Size : Completes $6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants to Purchase Common Stock

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, February 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), developer of proprietary, smartphone measurement applications, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. The Company sold 3,000,000 shares of common stock together with warrants to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares of common stock at an offering price of $2.00 per share and related warrant. The investors will receive five-year warrants at an exercise price of $2.65 per share. Gross proceeds to My Size from this offering are $6,000,000 before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. My Size intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for capital expenditures, repayment of indebtedness, and working capital.

Roth Capital Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities above were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus describing the terms of the offering are on file with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, California 92660, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, via telephone at (800) 678-9147 or via email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several patent-pending algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website. http://www.mysizeid.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Press Contact:

Eran Yoels

Rimon, Cohen and Co.

[email protected]

+972-52-440-8020

