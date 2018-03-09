Log in
MYBET HOLDING SE
mybet : conducts exclusive talks about a joint venture with a strategic investor

03/09/2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Joint Venture
mybet Holding conducts exclusive talks about a joint venture with a strategic investor

09-March-2018 / 13:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

mybet Holding conducts exclusive talks about a joint venture with a strategic investor


Berlin, 09 March 2018. The company mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) is currently engaged in negotiations with a strategic investor concerning a future strategic and operational joint venture in the online segment. The potential partner is a leading provider of sport bets and online casino games headquartered in Malta.

The company mybet Holding SE and the investor signed a non-binding agreement regarding the possible execution of a transaction that will give the investor at least 30 days' exclusivity with an optional 30-day extension for these negotiations. The objective is to establish a joint venture based in Malta, in which mybet Holding SE will directly or indirectly hold 51 per cent of the shares. After that, in particular the investor will contribute equity in a medium single-digit million range that is to serve predominantly to finance future investments in market activities. mybet Holding SE is to contribute its online business.

Reporting enterprise:
mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A0JRU67, in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Securities Exchange

Reporting person:
Markus Peuler, Management Board member

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:


mybet Holding SE
The mybet Group is a licensed provider of sport bets and online casino games in a number of European countries, based in Berlin and locations in Cologne and Malta. mybet offers its betting and gaming products via the Internet platform mybet.com and, via a franchise system, also in stationary mybet shops. In addition, the group of companies supplies regional betting providers in Europe and Africa as a B2B service provider.
The company mybet Holding SE is the parent company of the mybet Group. The shares of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Securities Exchange.
Further particulars: www.mybet-se.com | www.mybet.com | www.mybet-shop.com

Contact:
mybet Holding SE
Karl-Liebknecht-Strasse 32
D-10178 Berlin
Investor & Public Relations
tel +49 30 22 90 83-161
fax +49 30 22 90 83-150
e-mail [email protected]

09-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: mybet Holding SE
Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 22 90 83 0
Fax: +49 30 22 90 83 150
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.mybet-se.com
ISIN: DE000A0JRU67
WKN: A0JRU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

662235  09-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=662235&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Chart MYBET HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
mybet Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | XMY | DE000A0JRU67 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MYBET HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Peuler Chief Executive Officer
Volker Heeg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clemens Jakopitsch Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Möller Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Otto Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYBET HOLDING SE-38.75%8
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD8.29%535 400
NETFLIX69.42%137 562
NASPERS LIMITED-1.37%128 231
WEIBO CORP (ADR)31.07%30 734
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP26.96%12 904
