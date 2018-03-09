mybet : conducts exclusive talks about a joint venture with a strategic investor

DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Joint Venture

mybet Holding conducts exclusive talks about a joint venture with a strategic investor

Berlin, 09 March 2018. The company mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) is currently engaged in negotiations with a strategic investor concerning a future strategic and operational joint venture in the online segment. The potential partner is a leading provider of sport bets and online casino games headquartered in Malta. The company mybet Holding SE and the investor signed a non-binding agreement regarding the possible execution of a transaction that will give the investor at least 30 days' exclusivity with an optional 30-day extension for these negotiations. The objective is to establish a joint venture based in Malta, in which mybet Holding SE will directly or indirectly hold 51 per cent of the shares. After that, in particular the investor will contribute equity in a medium single-digit million range that is to serve predominantly to finance future investments in market activities. mybet Holding SE is to contribute its online business. Reporting enterprise:

mybet Holding SE

The mybet Group is a licensed provider of sport bets and online casino games in a number of European countries, based in Berlin and locations in Cologne and Malta. mybet offers its betting and gaming products via the Internet platform mybet.com and, via a franchise system, also in stationary mybet shops. In addition, the group of companies supplies regional betting providers in Europe and Africa as a B2B service provider.

The company mybet Holding SE is the parent company of the mybet Group. The shares of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Securities Exchange.

